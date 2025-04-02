Mayor Keefe Introduces Revere Power Choice

Competitive pricing to cut electricity costs for residents

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere are pleased to announce the June launch of Revere Power Choice, a new group electricity buying program for residents and businesses. Participants in Revere Power Choice will have Direct Energy as their?electricity supplier and will enjoy 30 months of stable electricity supply prices. The City of Revere joins more than 200 other Massachusetts cities and towns with similar programs, including the nearby cities of Boston, Chelsea, and Malden.

“Introducing a stable, lower-priced option to the electricity market in Revere immediately lowers costs for residents, and leads the way for competitive pricing in the future. I look forward to participating and seeing cumulative savings on my electrical bills in the coming months,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

Revere Power Choice participants will automatically receive a stable price of 13.760 ¢/kWh for 30 months, which will provide savings at launch of about $4/month for an average residential household, though future savings cannot be guaranteed..

Participants in Revere Power Choice can also choose to receive 80% of their electricity from renewable sources for 14.200 ¢/kWh, or to receive 100% of their electricity from renewable sources for 15.050 ¢/kWh. Electricity sold in Massachusetts automatically includes 63% from renewable sources.?

National Grid remains responsible for delivering electricity to Revere, addressing power outages, and handling all electricity billing. Revere Power Choice impacts only the electricity supply price on the bill. National Grid’s delivery charges are not impacted.?

Like all similar programs across the state and in accordance with state law, Revere Power Choice will use an automatic enrollment model. Electricity accounts with National Grid’s Basic Service, meaning accounts that do not have a private electricity supply contract, will be eligible for automatic enrollment in Revere Power Choice in June and will see the program price on their July bill. Eligible account holders will receive a notification by mail in early April. Electricity accounts with a private electricity supply contract will not be eligible for automatic enrollment but can enroll in Revere Power Choice by request.??

Participation in Revere Power Choice is never required. Electricity customers with accounts eligible for automatic enrollment can choose to opt out before being automatically enrolled if they do not wish to participate. Opt out requests must be submitted by May 12, 2025, to prevent automatic enrollment, but any customer who does participate in Revere Power Choice has the freedom to opt out at any time in the future with no fee or penalty.??

Program details will be available in the next few weeks on the program website, ReverePowerChoice.com. Please contact Abderezak Azib with any questions ([email protected]).