State Rep. Turco Named House Vice Chairman of Joint Committee on Veteran and Federal Affairs Committee

Special to the Journal

Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco has received his committee assignments for the new legislative session, including being named a Chairman of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs. “I am honored that Speaker Mariano has selected me for this important role. Massachusetts has always been a national leader in caring for our Veterans. In this new role, I look forward to making sure Massachusetts continues to lead the nation,” said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D. Winthrop). The Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs is responsible for reviewing all legislation related to veterans and matters involving the federal government. This includes evaluating bills, policies, and initiatives that impact veterans’ benefits, services, and rights, as well as any legislation that concerns the relationship between state and federal governments. In doing so, the committee works to ensure that legislation serves the best interests of veterans and upholds the proper functioning of federal and state affairs.

In addition, he has been appointed to several key committees: Federal Funding, Policy, and Accountability; Emergency Preparedness and Management; and Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy. “These important committee assignments will allow me to take deep dives in working with our Federal partners as well as working to address the crushing increases in utility costs that are harming the people of Winthrop and Revere,” said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco.

The House Committee on Federal Funding, Policy, and Accountability is tasked with overseeing federal spending, including stimulus funds and block grants. The committee collaborates with the House Committee on Ways & Means to analyze federal stimulus allocations and ensure compliance with related regulations. Its work focuses on comparing historical data, identifying best practices from other states, and tracking how federal funds are used, while providing regular reports to both the House of Representatives and the public. Additionally, the committee reviews state laws, regulations, and policies, offering recommendations to help Massachusetts secure more federal funding. “I am grateful to serve as a member of the House Committee on Federal

= Funding, Policy, and Accountability. This committee plays a critical role in ensuring that federal resources are effectively allocated and spent, and I am committed to working tirelessly to secure the funding and support Massachusetts deserves,’’ said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco.

The Joint Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Management serves as an oversight and advisory body, dedicated to monitoring and investigating issues related to emergency response and recovery efforts. The committee periodically issues reports with recommendations for legislative actions, strategies, and innovations aimed at addressing emergency needs and ensuring a safe recovery for all residents of the Commonwealth. “It is a privilege to serve as a member of the Joint Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Management. This committee plays a vital role in ensuring that we are prepared for any crisis, and I am committed to working alongside my colleagues to develop effective strategies, support recovery efforts, and strengthen our response systems to protect the residents of the Commonwealth,” said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco.

Lastly, the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy is responsible for overseeing the development and management of various energy sources, including coal, gas, oil, solar, wind, and tidal energy. The committee evaluates the siting of energy facilities, public utilities, and renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, while also addressing related matters like the bottle bill and other legislative concerns. Its work helped shape policies that ensure a sustainable and reliable energy future for the Commonwealth. “I look forward to working on innovative solutions that will ensure a sustainable, reliable, and efficient energy future for the Commonwealth but most importantly AFFORDABLE energy for our residents,” said Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco.

You can reach Rep. Turco at [email protected] or at (617) -722-2080 ext. 4.