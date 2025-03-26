Meet Piper! The City of Revere’s Latest Innovation

Special to the Journal

At the 2025 State of the City Address, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. announced the launch of the City of Revere latest customer service tool, Piper! Piper is a text messaging service that lets residents quickly and easily connect with the city 24/7 without the need to download an app. It was launched in partnership with Citibot, the leading provider of interactive chat solutions for local government.

To start a conversation via text message, residents can text “Hello” to (844) 30 – PIPER (74737). Piper immediately responds with a short greeting explaining the ways residents can use the service.

Piper combines advanced generative AI and machine learning to handle a wide range of resident needs. With support for 75 languages, it is also a valuable tool in creating an inclusive and accessible community.

Residents can submit service requests to Piper, such as reporting a pothole to be filled, and can also ask questions such as when City Hall is open, or when the next City Council meeting is. If, at any time during the interaction a Revere resident needs assistance or help from City staff, they can send in a message with Piper and the appropriate staff member can follow up with them.

“Piper will revolutionize the way residents communicate with City Hall: Its usefulness has no limits. People want answers at their fingertips, and now is the time. With proficiency in 75 languages, advanced AI technology, and supported by our 311 Department, Piper marks yet another elevation in access to City services,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

The City of Revere is the first municipality in Massachusetts to adopt Citibot’s solution.

Based in Charleston, SC, Citibot LLC was formed in 2016 with a mission of making cities and counties accessible for all. Bratton Riley, Citibot’s co-founder and CEO, was inspired by the evolution of the conversational chatbot and its ability to help governments be more accessible and accountable to every resident. “People’s expectations of high-quality customer service are ever-increasing,” said Riley. “Cities like Revere are leading the way by delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.”