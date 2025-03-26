City Council Approves Public Health Ordinance

By Adam Swift

Feminine hygiene products will soon be available for free in Revere’s municipal buildings.

Monday night, the city council approved an ordinance introduced by Councillors Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Juan Pablo Jaramillo relative to improving public health and accessibility to health care products in the City of Revere.

The ordinance echoes an early one introduced in the schools which provides feminine hygiene and menstrual products in school buildings free of charge.

“I’m very grateful to have partnered with Councillor Jaramillo on this motion,” said Gaurino-Sawaya. “Access to menstrual and hygiene products is a basic necessity and not a luxury. No one should have to miss school, work, or daily activities because they can’t afford these essential items. By making them available in city-owned buildings, we promote public health, dignity, and equity for all residents.”

Guarino-Sawaya said the ordinance takes a proactive, cost-effective approach by exploring grants and budget allocations to ensure sustainable access to the products.

“Revere has the opportunity to lead by example and make our public spaces more inclusive and supportive for everyone,” she said.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he supported the motion but asked about the cost of the program, noting that a cost analysis from the city was required for any motion that would cost more than $5,000

Legislative Affairs subcommittee chair and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio said he believed the cost of the ordinance would not reach the $5,000 threshold.

At a public hearing on the ordinance last month, Revere students Julia and Jameelah Figueroa spoke in favor of the measure.

“Access to menstrual products is a basic necessity that is often a luxury for many women in our community,” Julia Figueroa said. “That need for menstrual products can come at unexpected times, whether it is during the school day, a visit to city hall, or the library.”