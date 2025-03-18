Sen. Edwards Announces Coffee Hour in Revere

Residents invited to meet and discuss issues with State Senator

Special to the Journal

Massachusetts State Senator Lydia Edwards will hold a Coffee Hour for residents of Revere on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Antonia’s at the Beach. This informal event provides a unique opportunity for members of the community to meet with Senator Edwards, ask questions, share concerns about issues affecting Revere and its residents and hear updates.

“Listening and responding to the needs of my constituents is one of the most important aspects of my role as a State Senator,” said Senator Edwards. “I look forward to hearing directly from the residents of Revere, answering their questions, and discussing the critical issues facing our community. Everyone is welcome to attend, meet the members of my team, share their thoughts, and engage in a meaningful conversation.”

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

• Time: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

• Location: Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard Revere, MA, 02151

This Coffee Hour is open to all Revere residents, and no RSVP is required. Whether it’s a question about local or state issues, or a concern about ongoing initiatives, Senator Edwards encourages all to participate.

For more information, please contact Manuela Villa Gomez, District Director for State Senator Lydia Edwards at [email protected].