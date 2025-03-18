Fundraiser for 7 Year Old Paul Baglio Set for Friday

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Seven year old Paul Baglio is in the fight of his life. In September, Paul was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, an extremely rare, aggressive, fast growing cancer that is mostly found in children under age 5 that affects their soft tissue. Paul was further diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma FOXO1::PAX3 Fusion Positive, a much rarer and aggressive form of what the original diagnosis was.

On Friday, a night in support of Paul and his battle, will be held at the Beachmont VFW. Tickets for the event are $25 which will include food and entertainment. A cash bar will also be available. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Paul and his family as the venue, food, and entertainment have all been generously donated.

In addition to a live auction, raffle prizes, and a 50/50 raffle, the night will also include entertainment from DJ Rob Bulla, DeJa Vu Boston, Family Affair, Ricki Erik, Christina Viarella, Bianca McGlew, St. Mary’s Dance, Ariana Lara Dance, and Ed Senibaldi. The night will be hosted by The Boston Guido and Steve Amato of NESN’s Wicked Bites.

If you are not able to attend the event, donations can also be made via Venmo to @AnnMarie-Lara or by check to Jade Baglio ? Angela Guarino Sawaya, 15 Bateman Avenue, Revere. For more information you can also contact event organizers Angela 781-588-0103, Renee 857-488-7887 and Annemarie 617-480-9730.

Paul, a second grader at East Boston Catholic Central School, has been being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital since the fall. The son of Robert and Jade Baglio, Paul is part of what his Mom refers to as the “Baglio Brunch” which also includes Paul’s siblings Makyla “KyKy”, Joseph “Joey, Anthony,and Coral.