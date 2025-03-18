Mayor Keefe Invites All Residents to his 2025 State of the City Address

Topics to be discussed include McMackin Field, McKinley School, Point of Pines Fire Station, and a new high-tech launch

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. cordially invites the residents of Revere to his second State of the City Address, taking place on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 6:30pm, at the Susan B. Anthony School Auditorium (Door #12). Folks who cannot make it in-person are encouraged to watch live on RevereTV, via the local access television station, or on the RevereTV YouTube channel.

During his address, Mayor Keefe will cover the work he has done to improve Revere neighborhoods, including the revitalization of McMackin Field, and the soon-to-open Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station. He will also discuss the renovation of the McKinley School and the opening of an early childhood education facility in that building.

“The content of this year’s State of the City Address is special: I plan to share important updates on projects that residents have been eager to learn about for years. I will also be making an announcement about a new, high-tech service that will make a huge difference in how residents interact with the City,” commented Mayor Keefe.