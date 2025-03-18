School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano will Run for School Committee Ward 3 Seat

By Cary Shuman

Anthony Caggiano, who has been making political history in the city with his concurrent service on the Revere and Northeast Regional School Committees, has announced that he will be a candidate for the Ward 3 seat on the Revere School Committee this fall.

Anthony Caggiano will be a

candidate for the Ward 3 seat

on the Revere School Committee.

Caggiano was first elected as Revere’s representative on the Northeast Regional School Committee in 2020. Caggiano was the successor to legendary official Ronald Jannino, who had held the seat for 35 years before his passing on June 20, 2020.

In 2023, Caggiano entered the race for Revere School Committee (RSC) and won election to the board. Caggiano was then elected by his colleagues as the first treasurer of the RSC.

Caggiano is proud of the strong relationship that he has helped build between the Revere school district and the Northeast Regional school district that extends across 12 communities.

Northeast students have assisted in numerous Revere renovation projects.

“For example, Northeast students provided plumbing, carpentry, electrical, and HVAC services for the renovation of the Revere History Museum [on Beach Street] ,” said Caggiano.

He also cited the implementation of plumbing courses for students at Revere High School. “We’ve been able to take some of the resources from Northeast and incorporate them into the Revere school system,” said Caggiano. “We’re looking forward to an even bigger partnership at the new Revere High School.”

Caggiano, who also serves on the School Committee for the Chelsea-based Shore Collaborative, spoke about his decision to pursue the Ward 3 seat as opposed to an at-large (citywide) seat in the RSC.

“I’ve run citywide campaigns in three of the last four years,” said Caggiano, who was re-elected to the Northeast Regional Committee in November. “Between those campaigns and the various subcommittees on which I serve, along with being on the building committee for the new vocational school [that will open in Wakefield in 2026), it’s very time consuming – and that’s why I felt running in the ward, instead of covering the whole city, would be less time consuming. Running three citywide campaigns is a lot.”

Caggiano said he has enjoyed collaborating on school matters with his RSC colleagues, including Mayor Patrick Keefe, who serves as the ex-officio chair.

“One thing I’ll say about Mayor Keefe is that he shows up for everything, whether it be a Reading Across America event or any school function – he’s always there and very involved,” lauded Caggiano.