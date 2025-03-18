News Briefs

MassDOT Aeronautics Reports Successful Drone Medical Delivery Demonstrations??

The?Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division has announced the successful completion of flights by three companies, which conducted drone medical delivery demonstrations transporting packages of up to 10 pounds. The tests were designed to explore and assess the future use of drones, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, (UAS) for small package delivery, especially for home-based healthcare and emergency medical response in the future.???

The Medical Delivery Demonstrations occurred between August and October of 2024. Participants’ drones carried simulated payloads for at least one mile, one way, demonstrating the future potential to transport small packages.???

“This medical delivery demonstration underscores the value of drones for many operational needs,”?said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Drones have already proven useful in operations, including MBTA track corridor inspections, MassDOT Highway bridge inspections, overhead project evaluations, and other needs. We continue to assess the use of drones for other purposes in the future.”

”This demonstration project reflects our commitment to exploring the use of drones to meet critical needs, such as the timely, cost-effective delivery of supplies and devices for health care and emergency management, across the Commonwealth,”?said MassDOT Aeronautics Acting Administrator Denise Garcia.??

MassDOT Aeronautics already uses drones to improve transportation safety, including for infrastructure inspection and incident response, supporting MassDOT, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).??

MassDOT Aeronautics is dedicated to making air transportation safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more economically advantageous for the people, communities, and businesses of Massachusetts. MassDOT Aeronautics employs the highest standards in safety, engineering, and financial management to regulate and promote air transportation in the Commonwealth. The Agency oversees 35 of the State’s 38 public-use airports, supports economic development and job growth, reduces aviation’s environmental impact, and explores the introduction of advanced aviation systems.?The Agency’s Drone Operations Program aims to facilitate the adoption and use of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UA/drones) in the Commonwealth in a manner that is safe, efficient, and cost effective.

NeighborHealth Earns National Recognition from HRSA for Quality Excellence

NeighborHealth, Massachusetts’ largest community-based primary care health system, has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) with four distinguished quality badges for 2024. These awards, distributed in late 2024, highlight NeighborHealth’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing health outcomes in our community.

The quality badges awarded to NeighborHealth include three different Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges in addition to Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition.

National Quality Leader – Cancer Screening (Gold)

This coveted gold badge places NeighborHealth among an elite 1% of health centers nationwide recognized for excellence in cancer screening – underscoring the tireless efforts of NeighborHealth’s clinical teams in early detection and preventive care. NeighborHealth’s ability to foster close partnerships between providers, clinical and operations leaders allows them to seamlessly maintain quality teams to support preventative cancer screening.

Health Center Quality Leader (Silver)

NeighborHealth received silver status as a leader in overall quality performance, demonstrating its dedication to providing high-standard, equitable healthcare services. This badge is only awarded to the top performing health centers nationwide. NeighborHealth has demonstrated commitment to holistic health care, with compassion, curiosity and empathy to receive this accolade.

Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality

This recognition reflects NeighborHealth’s commitment to leveraging innovative health information technology to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care delivery. NeighborHealth was awarded this badge for meeting all criteria to optimize Health Information Technology services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social risk factors to increase access to care and advance quality of care. NeighborHealth has implemented multiple care delivery options, including telehealth through the coordination and partnership between information technology, clinical, quality and operations.

Patient-Centered Medical Home

An honor, recognizing NeighborHealth’s implementation of the Patient-Centered Medical Home model, emphasizing patient-focused, comprehensive and coordinated care.