Councillor Juan Pablo Jaramillo Announces re-Election at Birthday Celebration

On March 13, friends, family, and community leaders gathered at Las Delicias Colombianas in Revere to celebrate the birthday of City Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo. The event was a tremendous success, bringing together supporters and public officials alike, all who share Juan’s vision for a stronger, more equitable Revere for working people.

Councillor-at-Large Juan

Pablo Jaramillo, with his wife,

Crystal, and son, Lucas.

The celebration welcomed a distinguished group of guests, including State Senator Lydia Edwards, school committee members, fellow city councilors, as well as many community members. Speaking at the event, Chaimaa Houssaini, a lifelong resident of Ward 2 Revere, where the event took place, pointed to Juan’s hard work with young people and a dynamic leader who knows how to “advocate for his community.”

Senator Edwards added in her own remarks about how Councillor Jaramillo is a collaborative leader and pointed to the work he led with her office to deliver funding to start Revere’s First-time home buyer program. “Juan worked hard with my office and the state senate to get that program funded and now nearly $100,000 has been delivered to people looking to achieve their dream of buying their home in Revere.”

Supporters from every corner of the city attended and packed the room at Las Delicias on Shirley Ave. Crystal Jaramillo, Juan Pablo’s wife and their son Lucas were in attendance and she introduced her husband adding a personal touch and insight about Juan Pablo’s passion for working families in the city.

Councilor Jaramillo took to the mic with a packed house and took the opportunity to reaffirm his dedication to the city, emphasizing his efforts to increase affordable housing and create opportunities for Revere’s residents. He emphasized his accomplishments during his first 15 months in office pointing to the first-time home buyer program, the expansion of municipal services, a composting pilot program, and increased child care access and noted that there was still much to do.

“This room with its many shades and complexities is a loud statement that democracy is alive and well in the City of Revere and that despite the fear mongering that threatens our community, we will not stand idly by for someone else to define the future of our families and our community. Most importantly that we will stand by each other and not allow for division to destroy the fabric of who we are as a working class community” he said adding that nothing he had ever accomplished he has done without the support of the community that raised him, Revere. Councillor Jaramillo closed the night with a surprise announcement, saying he would be seeking a second term and running for reelection.

Jaramillo was elected in the 2023 election after a crowded race that saw six new councillors join Revere’s legislative body. This year’s preliminary election for Revere will be held on September 16 with the General Election happening on November 4.