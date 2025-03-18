Explore Chelsea’s rich history at the Governor Bellingham Cary House this spring

Special to the Journal

The Governor Bellingham Cary House recently announced a series of open houses, along with historical programming, this spring as the city celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek.

This series of events is held in partnership with the City of Chelsea and made possible by a Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism grant.

The Governor Bellingham Cary House and the acreage surrounding it at 34 Parker St. have been witness to over 350 years of American history. From the beginning of European settlement in the early 17th century, when it was a bountiful place full of natural resources to the 21st century, bustling city that now exists, it has evolved and survived.

The Cary family and their extended household lived here from the 1760s until the beginning of the 20th century. Their home, known lovingly as “the Retreat”, was a bucolic oasis remembered fondly by both family and friends alike.

At the start of America’s War of Independence, and most notably during the Siege of Boston from April 19, 1775 to March 17, 1776, the property was used by the newly formed Continental Army as they assisted refugees escaping Boston via the Winnisimmet Ferry, engaged in surveillance of British ships, and defended Chelsea during a pivotal moment in the Revolution.

The open houses and talks at the Cary House begin on Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. with artist Max Pro. The Chelsea artist will explore personal and cultural ties between Chelsea and the Caribbean in a compelling presentation on the history of Cuba. The Cary family, whose historic home serves as the backdrop for this event, lived in Chelsea while also overseeing plantations in Grenada and other Caribbean islands. Their story is intertwined with the contradictions of colonial trade and enslavement within the aspirations for freedom and prosperity that shaped the American dream. This talk highlights contemporary immigrant experiences between these two regions.

Max Corona, also known as Max Pro, was born and raised in Chelsea, where his family has deep roots, with his grandparents having migrated from Cuba. Max’s artistic journey began at the age of four when he first watched his mother draw a flower. From there, his art continued to grow, and his creative journey expanded.

On Thursday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an open house and Cuban History display by Max Pro. There will also be an open house on Sunday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Cary Square Day.

On Saturday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an open house and talk on the Battle of Chelsea Creek. On that date, there will be a historical presentation on the Battle of Chelsea Creek, presented by Robert Allison, Professor at Suffolk University, and Jeff Pearlman, at 11:30 a.m. Allison is a Professor of History, Language and Global Culture at Suffolk University. He is one of the the coordinators of The Revolution 250 Advisory Group that is overseeing commemorations across Massachusetts of the American Revolution. He is the author of numerous publications including books on The Boston Tea Party (2007), The Boston Massacre (2006), and A Short History of Boston (20040).

Pearlman is a city historian in Revere and a member of the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation as well as the Colonial Society of Massachusetts. Pearlman is currently an adjunct professor at Salem State University. He previously taught public school in Revere for 36 years.

Future events include: Thursday, May 15, 6-8pm

Letters from Chelsea and the Siege of Boston, with a presentation by Mimi Graney at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., open house on the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek.

Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Curator’s Choice Day

Saturday, June 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., open house.

Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strawberry Festival.