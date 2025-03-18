Immaculate Conception School Boys and Girls Basketball Win Regionals

Story by Marianne Salza

Immaculate Conception School Girls Varsity Basketball Team with their regional championship

trophy, accompanied by School Principal Donis Tracy.

Immaculate Conception School (IC) Boys Junior Varsity and Girls Varsity Basketball Teams won the Middlesex League regional championships earlier this March.

“I’m incredibly proud of their ability – but more importantly than their scores – I am proud of how [Coach] Elena has managed to create teams that support, help, and teach each other,” said Principal Donis Tracy. “They build people up when they are down. They are more than just a team. The way they relate to each other is fantastic.”

Although the Boys JV Team was defeated in the semi-state tournament by a South Boston team by three points, it motivated the players to train harder during practices next year and aim for the top level.

“We’re more than capable to go further,” deemed Captain Carlos Campos, 6th grade. “I think if we have chemistry and teamwork, we can win it all.”

Carlos, along with his fellow team captains, Luca Bartalini and Vincent Martinez – both 6th grade – feel that their connection with one another is intuitive.

“The advantage we have is we’ve been together for three years,” Luca pointed out. “We know each other and how we play. We compliment each other. We help each other get better.”

The captains expressed their appreciation of working with Coach Elena Martinez, who admitted that she can be strict and tough. Her son, Vincent Martinez, especially appreciates how helpful his mother is.

“They’re going to varsity next year. Hopefully I will be a part of that, too. I’m not easy to deal with,” chuckled Coach Elena, who is proud of her team for their dedication to training and practicing even during vacations.

The 12-year-old boys described their enjoyment of playing with their friends outside of the classroom in a challenging environment.

“I get to become a leader,” embraced Carlos. “When we lost, it was the first time in an intense game. It was fun.”

The captains recalled the competition’s belittlement, but they did not allow the negativity to discourage them, continuing to bolster one another. They praised the bench players, who do not participate as often on the court, yet never lack enthusiasm. During overtime, when three of the team’s starters fouled out, the boys rose to the occasion to help the team.

“They’re good kids,” said Coach Elena.

Coach Elena reflected on a specific game in which the Boys JV Team played against another that had a special needs student on their team – a detail that she did not express to her players. It warmed her heart to witness them instinctively respecting his space, and encouraging him.

“When he scored, they were as happy as anybody else, like he was on their team,” beamed Principal Tracy. “It was one of the sweetest moments. I cried. There are lots of moments like that.”

Principal Tracy and Coach Elena are equally as proud and impressed with the school’s Girls Varsity Basketball Team for their successes.

“I was excited because this was a big accomplishment for us,” shared Captain Melania Bartalini, about the regionals. “A lot of emotions were going through me. We’re one of the only girls’ varsity teams to win this. Everybody stepped up over the season.”

Captain Maria Martinez, 8th grade, was also excited because it was the last year for her grade to participate on the team, and felt it was their best year.

“Those who are considered bench players stepped it up and learned how to play the game and keep the speed of the game,” noticed Maria, 13-years-old.

The Girls Varsity Basketball Team also continued onto the RCAB (Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston) finals, losing against Saint John the Baptist School, Peabody. Not allowing fear to overwhelm them is a lesson learned from the experience.

“That was a painful game,” shrugged Coach Elena. “We succumbed to fear, unfortunately. I think that’s a stepping stone. Every success is built on defeat. If they learn that they were not outplayed – that it was their own heads that got in the way – they will be better in the future, in sports and other things.”

During that tournament, Principal Tracy realized that there were many opportunities for the girls to become negative. She expressed her pride that they were never mean in their responses, even though they were upset. The girls remained strong and respectful.

Maria and Melania described the qualities that make them an exceptional team, such as understanding that everyone learns at an individual pace, and embracing their diverse talents.

“We don’t put each other down. We hype each other up. We’re always mindful of how we can help the people around us improve,” said Maria, who is Coach Elena’s daughter. “We support each other. We’re always kind. We help each other with homework. It’s like a study group for us.”

The IC Girls Varsity Basketball Team truly loves one another. Their friendships are deep.

“An advantage we have is our family bond,” said Melania, a 14-year-old 8th grader. We love each other. We like working together. We’re friends because we want to connect and spend time with each other.”

Coach Elena has observed how hard the bench players try to learn the offensive and defensive runs of the team, and how present they always are.

Along with assistant coaches, Kevin Adams and Juan Velasques, Coach Elena has received comments from other coaches and parents about how impressive and uplifting Immaculate Conception students are.

“These kids [Girls Varsity Basketball Team] play basketball six out of the seven days a week,” boasted Coach Elena. “As basketball players, they absolutely stepped it up. They’re incredible ballers.”

Maria and Melania plan to continue playing basketball when they enter high school at Malden Catholic. Both girls are high honor students who are actively involved in their school and community.

Maria is a member of the IC track and cross-country teams, as well as a softball team outside of school. Melania, who is leading a Cradles to Crayons pajama drive at the school, plays senior and major league softball for the City of Revere.