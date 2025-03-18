City Council Addresses Quality of Life Issues

By Adam Swift

Last week, the city council approved several quality of life motions filed by Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio.

The first asked that the Mayor request the Department of Public Works to install bollards in front of 110 Ridge Road.

Argenzio said the house is directly across from Homer Street, which is an extremely steep hill. On several occasions, during snow storms, Argenzio said vehicles have come down the hill and into the resident’s home and property.

“Even when I was the (public works) superintendent a few years back, one of our dump trucks slid down and right into the person’s home,” said Argenzio. “We’re just looking for a few bollards to give them a little piece of mind during snowstorms; it’s happened several times.”

Council President Marc Silvestri said the resident came to him about the issue as well, telling them there have been at least four incidents over the past two years where vehicles have slid into his yard, once coming within feet of his front door.

In his second motion, Argenzio asked that the mayor request the DPW Superintendent to install a sidewalk approximately 175 feet in length to include curb in front of 15 Seaview Avenue to the corner of Mountain Avenue.

Argenzio said this area is the only location on Seaview Street without a formal sidewalk, and the area currently is grass and vegetation making it impossible to traverse.

“It’s only 25 percent of the street that doesn’t have a formal sidewalk; it’s impossible for them to park their car in front of their house because it goes up a hill,” said Argenzio.

In other business, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion asking the mayor to request a representative from the state’s Department of Public Utilities to appear before the council to conduct a presentation explaining gas supply rate hikes.

“I’m calling for transparency and accountability regarding the gas supply rate hikes,” she said. “Residents and businesses in the community deserve transparency when it comes to rising utility costs. This is about accountability, and ensuring that our community gets the answers it needs.”