Middle School Lady Hoopsters Win Third GBL Championship

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have been able to pull off the three peat but the Revere Middle School Girls Basketball Team did. The MS Lady Pats reclaimed the trophy after with a 34-28 win over 9-1 Chelsea. The team split the season with Chelsea beating them with a buzzer beater by Addison Ulwick mid season and with a close loss at Chelsea at the end of the regular season.

The Lady Pats were the defending GBL Champs after completing a 12-0 season last year. With the loss of several key players, the team had a rebuilding season welcoming 6 new players to their squad. After finishing the regular season 7-3, the team knew they had a challenge facing a much improved Chelsea team.

However, the team would not be denied another championship. Led by a strong offense effort by 7th grader Juliana Ryan (14 points) and 8th grader and Captain Addison Ulwick (15 points), they stayed ahead of Chelsea the majority of the game. The entire team played a part in the win from the tip off until the buzzer sounded.

This year’s team included GMS students Ariana Leary, Addison Ulwick, Allyson Rodriguez, Mariana Lopez and Ava Licona, Rumney Marsh students Yasmeen Khamis and Isabella Coral, and SBA students Juliana Ryan Jahnerys Figueroa and Carolina Galvez.