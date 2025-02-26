Council Considers Ordinance Calling for Feminine Hygiene Products in all Muni Buildings

By Adam Swift

A new ordinance before the city council would ensure that there would be a city program that would make accessible, free of charge, feminine hygiene and menstrual products in every city-owned and operated building.

The council held a public hearing on the ordinance Monday night, where it was referred to the legislative affairs subcommittee. While several councillors spoke in favor of the ordinance, it has to go to subcommittee first to determine its financial impact on the city budget.

Revere High School junior Julia Figueroa presented the council with a dozen letters from RHS students in favor of the ordinance.

“Access to menstrual products is a basic necessity that is often a luxury for many women in our community,” she said. “That need for menstrual products can come at unexpected times, whether it is during the school day, a visit to city hall, or the library.”

Feminine hygiene products are currently available free of charge in the schools, but the ordinance would extend the program to all city-owned buildings.

“Not too long ago I was in the library with several peers when one asked me if anyone had a pad available, which none of us did, and the bathroom didn’t either,” said Jameelah Figueroa, a seventh grader at the Garfield Middle School.

Providing the products at all city buildings would be a simple, powerful way for the city to demonstrate respect for the health and wellbeing of all its residents.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya collaborated on the ordinance with Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo, and praised the Figueroas for coming before the council to speak on the issue.

“The key word of what they said tonight is necessity,” Guarino-Sawaya said. “For women and young girls, it is a necessity.”

Jaramillo said the idea for the ordinance grew from a conversation he had with several young women in a Revere High civics class who wanted to see the school initiative expanded to all civic buildings.