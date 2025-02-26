Chelsea, Somerville Join in Federal Lawsuit to Stop Trump from Entangling them in Federal Immigration Enforcement

By Journal taaff

Two of Revere’s neighboring communities are filing suit against the Trump administration over its migrant and deportation policies.

Chelsea and Somerville, two sanctuary cities in Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump Administration’s efforts to coerce them into participating in mass deportation efforts.

Represented by Lawyers for Civil Rights, the two cities assert that what they call the administration’s heavy-handed tactics—threatening to strip sanctuary cities of federal funding and prosecute them for failing to bend to the President’s will—violate their Constitutional rights.

Somerville and Chelsea have identified as sanctuary/welcoming cities since 1987 and 2007, respectively, recognizing that victims and witnesses are less likely to report crimes if they know that local police are working in concert with federal immigration authorities. By avoiding that entanglement, city officials stated that sanctuary cities improve public safety and quality of life not just for immigrant residents, but for all residents and community members.

Earlier this month, the Chelsea School Committee voted to reiterate its status as a sanctuary district.

But since his inauguration, Trump has issued Executive Orders threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities unwilling to use municipal resources to carry out federal responsibilities; the Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned of criminal and civil prosecutions against them while freezing all DOJ funding; and the Department of Transportation (DOT) has said it will de-prioritize transportation funding to sanctuary cities.

“The President cannot use federal funding as a weapon to force local governments to undermine public safety and their values and participate in his mass deportation efforts,” said Oren Sellstrom, Litigation Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, one of the Cities’ attorneys.

Sellstron said the lawsuit seeks to protect sanctuary and welcoming cities, so they can continue to make public safety decisions that are in the best interests of their residents.”

“Public safety is the top priority for the City of Chelsea—we cannot afford to have our residents fear reporting crimes or engaging with local law enforcement, as this undermines the safety of everyone in our community,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “The City of Chelsea has been firmly committed to being a Sanctuary City since 2007. We are stronger because of our immigrant population, and we will not let fear or misinformation divide us. Chelsea is a city for all, and that will never change.”

Chelsea received approximately $14.5 million in federal funding for fiscal year 2024, including for education and a downtown reconstruction project. During that same fiscal year, Somerville received approximately $19.4 million in federal funds to support a variety of community and public safety services, including roadway safety initiatives, homeless prevention services, and efforts to address and reduce youth tobacco usage and alcohol consumption.

“In Chelsea, it’s critical we build and maintain trust between our community and law enforcement,” said Norieliz DeJesus, Chelsea City Council President. “Our residents should not have to fear that reaching out for help from local police will put their families at risk of immigration enforcement. This lawsuit aims to protect our right to focus on keeping our community safe.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said bullying sanctuary cities is not just an assault on immigrants or cities—it’s an assault on state and local rights, on the economy, and the Constitution. “So, Somerville is standing up for what is both lawful and right,” said Ballantyne. “Our residents know that our community is safer when police focus on preventing crime and leave federal immigration enforcement to the Feds. We know that stripping localities of their right to lawful local policies, erodes everyone’s rights.

“And we know politicized withholding of federal funding threatens the health and safety of all residents be it your neighbor who relies on Meals on Wheels for dinner or your kids who need road investments for a safer walk to school,” the Somerville mayor continued. “We urge the Administration to honor our Constitution and let us serve our communities as we know is best. This isn’t something you should have to fight for in court—but we will.”

Judy Pineda Neufeld, Somerville City Council President, said Somerville has proudly upheld its identity as a sanctuary city for nearly four decades, reaffirming the commitment in 2016 and 2019, and again this year.

“The federal government’s attempts to coerce us into betraying our immigrant neighbors are unconstitutional, morally unacceptable and a danger to our full community,” she said. “Our city’s values are clear: We will protect the dignity, safety, and rights of all of our residents, regardless of immigration status.”

The lawsuit asks a federal court to hold that the Executive Orders, as well as the DOJ and DOT directives, are unconstitutional and to enjoin them from being enforced.

Boston, the region’s largest sanctuary city, came into the crosshairs of Trump “border czar” Tom Homan over the weekend during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Homan stated he would be “bringing hell” to Boston over its sanctuary city status, and he also criticized Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.