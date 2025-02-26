Sen. Lydia Edwards Delivers Major Win for Winthrop Commuters with Expanded Ferry Service

Special to the Journal

Thanks to the leadership and advocacy of State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-East Boston), Winthrop residents will soon see significant improvements to their ferry service. Starting Monday, April 28, 2025, the Winthrop Ferry will double its weekday trips, introduce direct service to Boston (finally separating from Quincy), and reduce commute times by approximately 30 minutes—delivering long-awaited enhancements to water transportation in the region.

Senator Edwards successfully secured more than $9.5 million in state funding to expand ferry operations, helping to ease traffic congestion, improve commuter reliability, and offer a greener, more efficient transit option.

“I am so incredibly excited that after years of advocating for better water transportation options for Winthrop residents, we have achieved this incredible win,” said Senator Edwards. “Expanding ferry services means less time in traffic, better access to Boston, and a real investment in the future of our community’s infrastructure. It has been a team effort with the Town Council especially VP Hannah Belcher and my friend Rep Turco.”

Senator Edwards’ Key Contributions to Expanded Ferry Service:

FY 2023 & FY 2024 Budgets: Secured $1 million to expand ferry operations during Sumner Tunnel renovations, ensuring uninterrupted commuter access.

Secured to expand ferry operations during Sumner Tunnel renovations, ensuring uninterrupted commuter access. FY 2025 Budget: Delivered $7.5 million to increase service frequency, extend operating hours, and work toward full-year service.

Delivered to increase service frequency, extend operating hours, and work toward full-year service. 2022 Economic Development Bill (ARPA Funds): Allocated $150,000 to support weekend ferry services and enhance operational capacity.

Allocated to support weekend ferry services and enhance operational capacity. 2024 Capital Authorizations: Obtained $900,000 for the purchase of a new ferry vessel, expanding capacity and reducing travel times.

Senator Edwards also spearheaded efforts to add a stop at Boston Logan Airport:

This will give passengers seamless access to the airport directly from the ferry. The new route will serve Winthrop, Boston Logan Airport, Boston North End, & Boston Seaport.

“Water transportation is not just about convenience—it’s about equity, sustainability, and investing in the long-term growth of our communities,” Edwards added. “I’m proud to have delivered real results for Winthrop commuters.”

The expanded ferry service will begin Monday, April 28, 2025, with weekend service launching Saturday, May 24, 2025. A one-way fare on the Winthrop Ferry will be $6.50 ($3.25 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets will be available via the mTicket app, commuter pass, or for cash purchase onboard.

For more information on schedules and fares, visit mbta.com/Ferry.