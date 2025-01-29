Park and Fly Garage Proposed off Charger Street

By Adam Swift

The owners of an automotive repair shop and contractor’s yard on Rear Squire Road off Charger Street are requesting a special permit to replace those two buildings with a five-story Park and Fly parking garage.

Monday night, the city council held a public hearing on the request of property owners Steve and Ralph Caruso, who are seeking a special permit to construct the garage in the TED zoning district. Project attorney Gerry D’Ambrosio said the two existing buildings on the 2.6-acre property housing the automotive business and the contractor’s yard would be torn down and those businesses would close.

“It is safe to say this is a large-scale, heavy industry use that employs up to 60 employees,” D’Ambrosio said of the contractor’s yard. “The proposed use is a modern, state-of-the-art garage that will be utilized as a park and fly.”

The parking garage would have 583 parking spaces, he said.

“Obviously, the size of it and the number of cars, it worries people right off the bat, people are concerned about traffic,” said D’Ambrosio.

However, a parking study that was commissioned and is close to completion will show that there will actually reduce the amount of traffic coming out of Charger Street, and that the traffic will not be the heavy-duty truck traffic associated with the current use.

“Another key aspect of this project is the proposed revenues,” said D’Ambrosio.

The current site generates about $90,000 per year in property taxes, while the new building will generate about $270,000 per year in property taxes, along with an additional $120,000 per year in licensing fees for the parking spaces, he said.

Charger Road resident Christine Robertson said she only recently found out about the project and raised concerns about traffic and the environmental impact.

“How much more can this area take as far as cars, trucks, congestion, emissions, and noise?” she asked.

D’Ambrosio noted that the parking garage will replace the current businesses, not be in addition to them, and that there should be a reduction in heavy truck traffic on Charger Street and Squire Road.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said she believes the proposal is a great project for the site.

“The proposed project complements the character of the neighborhood, and it is replacing an outdated structure with a new, attractive parking facility that will modernize the site and will clean up the property,” she said.

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino said he also supports the fact that the project will reduce the amount of heavy truck traffic in the area.

The project will come before the council’s zoning subcommittee on Monday, Feb. 3. D’Ambrosio said the project will also be going before the conservation commission.