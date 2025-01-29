Federal Firearms Licensee Sentenced to Prison for Firearm Trafficking and Straw Purchasing Conspiracy

Special to the Journal

A Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) was sentenced in federal court in Boston for conspiring to illegally traffic and straw purchase firearms.

Cory Daigle, 30, of Revere, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. In August 2024, Daigle pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in firearms; one count of illegal possession of a machine gun; one count of receipt or possession of unregistered firearm; one count of conspiracy to make false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL; and one count of aiding and abetting making false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL.

Daigle was charged by criminal complaint in January 2023 along with Gustavo Rodriguez and Shakim Grant. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2023.

“Mr. Daigle utilized his status as a licensed firearms dealer to recklessly amass an alarming number of firearms. He knowingly sold multiple firearms to a person he knew was not eligible to own them he – and then aided in concealing such criminal conduct in the immediate after one of those firearms was then used in the shooting,” said United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This sentence and moreover, this case entirely, should be a warning to other licensed federal firearms dealers in Massachusetts, particularly in the Littleton Mill, that by selling illegal deadly weapons, you’re not only gambling with public safety – you’re gambling with your freedom.”

“The illegal sale and transfer of firearms threaten the safety of our communities,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, Boston Field Division. “Today’s sentencing demonstrates that those who exploit firearms laws for personal gain will be held accountable. ATF will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt these dangerous networks and uphold the integrity of lawful gun ownership.’”

Daigle was a licensed firearms dealer doing business as Steelworks Defense Solutions in Littleton. In late 2022, Rodriguez – a previously convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms – asked Grant if he would purchase a number of firearms for him. Rodriguez proposed to make the purchases through Daigle, whom Rodriguez knew to be an FLL and with whom Rodriguez had an existing relationship. Grant knew that Rodriguez – a known Wood Avenue gang associated – was prohibited from possessing firearms, but agreed to purchase the firearms nonetheless. At some point prior to Oct. 27, 2022, Rodriguez and Daigle agreed upon the firearms that would be purchased and Rodriguez paid Daigle for the firearms.

To complete the purchase and obtain the firearms, Rodriguez later accompanied firearms-licensee Grant to Steelworks Defense Solutions. There, Daigle presented Grant with three firearms intended for Rodriguez, which Rodriguez had previously selected and paid for: a Glock 23, .40 caliber pistol; a Glock 29, 10mm pistol; and a Glock 19X, 9mm pistol. Daigle then provided Grant with paperwork required to be maintained by an FFL, documenting the sale of the three firearms. This included a required Firearms Transaction Record to be completed by the buyer, in which Grant falsely claimed that he was the actual buyer of the firearms. Daigle signed the form, knowingly endorsing the false claim.

Less than two weeks later, on Nov. 6, 2022, one of the firearms that Daigle had sold to Rodriguez was used in shooting outside of Rodriguez’s apartment. During a search of Rodriguez’s apartment, a Glock 23 pistol and the Glock 29 pistol were discovered, but only the manufacturer’s box for a Glock 19X pistol – which was later identified as the firearm used in the Hyde Park shooting. That same firearm was subsequently recovered from a juvenile in New Bedford.

During a search of Daigle’s residence in January 2023, multiple firearms were found in numerous safes, on furniture, in bedrooms, in drawers and in open areas throughout the home. An incendiary device was also located. During the search, Daigle attempted to coverup the illegal straw purchase by providing false information to law enforcement. He also stated that if anyone came to take his guns away, he would fight the government until he died. The firearms were immediately seized.

Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Daigle was carrying four tactical/military style knives on his person.

Grant and Rodriguez each pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. On Oct. 18, 2024, Grant was sentenced to three years of probation. Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2025.

U.S. Attorney Levy, ATF SAC Ferguson and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox made the announcement today. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Revere Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.