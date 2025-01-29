Council Raises Concerns over Furlong Drive Special Permit Request

By Adam Swift

Several city councilors said they want to see a business on Furlong Drive make some major clean-up efforts before they consider granting a requested special permit for a contractor’s yard at the address.

Monday night, the council held a public hearing on the special permit for Joshua Recycling at 12 Furlong Drive. The proposal is scheduled to go before the council’s zoning subcommittee next month, but some councilors said there is no way they can support the request until there are changes at the property.

Conservation Commission Chair Nick Rudolph said his commission has an enforcement situation at 12 Furlong Drive for the current conditions, and that it would be irresponsible to allow a special permit until the property owners are able to resolve the enforcement situation.

Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna said the business is in her ward, and that for years, there have been issues with many properties along Furlong Drive dumping trash and potentially contaminating nearby Sales Creek. Last February, she said Joshua Recycling was cited for dumping piles of soil, containers, materials, and chemicals along the creek violating the Wetlands Protection Act.

Rudolph said there are hazardous materials on the property, overflowing dumpsters, and piles of soil adjacent to the creek.

“Quite a bit needs to be resolved before we can sign off if this comes before me,” said Rudolph.

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony Cogliandro asked why the property has not been cleaned since the conservation commission action. The attorney representing the property said the owners are working with an engineer on a stormwater management plan and an operations management system to address the issues.

“I will not vote favorably for this until this property is cleaned,” said Cogliandro.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said the applicants will need to provide more information at the zoning subcommittee meeting and report on the progress of the clean up.

“I’m just shocked this would be on here tonight where the area still hasn’t been cleaned,” said Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III. “I would not have filed this unless the area was totally cleaned. I would suggest the area gets totally cleaned up before you come back.”