Middle School Lady Hoopsters Win with a Buzzer beater

By Melissa Moore Randall

In a scene similar to an ESPN Sportscenter clip, the Revere Middle Girls’ Basketball Team pulled off a win at the buzzer. Addison Ulwick, an 8th grader at Garfield Middle School, hit a buzzer beat with one second remaining for the win. The team battled back and forth with an improved and gritty Chelsea team. With 10 seconds left to go, GMS 7th grader Allyson Rodriguez hit a three pointer to bring the Middle School hoopsters to within in one. The team immediately fouled sending Chelsea to the free throw line with 4 seconds remaining. Chelsea missed both free throw tries allowing Ulwick to grab the rebound and hit a three pointer from mid court with one second remaining in the game. Ulwick, a third year player, was double covered most of the game. The win puts the team at 3-1 for the season. The team, who were the undefeated GBL Champions last year, lost a battle to Somerville last week ending their 26 game winning streak.

This year’s team includes 8th graders Addison Ulwick, Isabella Guerrero, Yasmeen Khamis, Carolina Galvez, 7th graders Allyson Rodriguez, Juliana Ryan, Mariana Lopez, and 6th graders Ariana O’Leary, Ava Lincon, and Jahnerys Figueroa. Several previous middle school players are now members of the RHS Lady Pats, Junior Shayna Smith, Sophomores Sarah Lechheb, Kesley Morales DeLeon, Destiny Borges, and freshmen Allyson Ollivierra, Rebecca Mercado, and Valentina Cruz.