Obituaries 01-15-2025

John Anthony Dewling

Retired Tugboat Captain

John Anthony Dewling, 80, was born December 16, 1944 in Revere and died January 9th after a courageous battle with cancer. John is lovingly remembered by his wife, Michele Dewling (Brandano) with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

John was predeceased by his mother, Concetta “Jenny” Dewling (Montemorano) and father Mark Dewling. John grew up in Malden and had a love of motorcycles and outdoor activities and was a proud member of the Cape Ann Sportsman Club.

John worked at Reinauer Transportation for 49 years as a Tugboat Captain before his retirement. John had the honor of bringing many ships into the Boston Harbor such as the JFK carrier, QE 2 and was also able to turn the Constitution several times as well.

John is also survived by his children: daughters, Michele Schwartzbeck and her husband Jeff of Virginia, Miranda Dewling and Melinda Kondakindi and her husband, Taron, all of Revere. He is the loving grandfather of John Dewling, Ruby Dewling, Oliver Kondakindi and Willa Kondakindi and the proud great grandfather of Everly and Avery Dewling. He is also survived by his sister Peggy Dellelo and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his brothers, Mark Dewling and Richard Dewling and his sister, Joan Bonia.

Visiting hours were at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Sunday, January 12th with a reception immediately following at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St, Rt 1 South, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mass General Cancer Center at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancer-center

Rosemarie Avolio

She leaves a legacy of love to all she held dear

For those of you who knew her, or knew of her, Rosemarie Avolio, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 95.

She lived a wonderful life filled with food, fabulous friends and family and world-wide travels. She leaves a legacy of love to all she held dear.

Funeral arrangements: Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22nd followed by interment at The National Veterans’ Cemetery, Coonery Avenue, Bourne, MA at 2:30 p.m.

James “Jim” Michael DeSisto

Retired Bartender whose humor will be greatly missed

James “Jim” Michael DeSisto, of Revere, , born July 7, 1943, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side on January 4, 2025, at the age of 81. James, lovingly known as “Jim” or “Jay,” was predeceased by his parents, Albert DeSisto and Josephine (Brunaccini); by his brothers, Joseph and Robert DeSisto, sisters, Marie Morris and Bernice DeSisto, and nephew John Paul Morris. He is survived by his brother, Paul DeSisto and his husband, Scott of Lynn, as well as by many nieces, nephews and friends.

James served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Later in life, he bartended where he shared his love for making people laugh, always having a perfectly delivered joke to tell. His humor will be greatly missed.

His family would like to thank the staff at The Lifecare Center as well as compassionate ICU staff at Melrose-Wakefield hospital for the care James received and the support given to his family.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Sabina “Bean” Pace

Her favorite endeavor was spending time with her family and friends during the holidays

Sabina “Bean” (Piscitelli) Pace, 99, of Peabody and formerly of Beachmont, died Thursday morning January 9 at the Ledgewood Nursing Home in Beverly surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

She was the devoted wife of the late Francesco “Frank” Pace. Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucia (Lomuscio) Piscitelli.

She was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. Upon her marriage, she raised her family in the Beachmont section of Revere and has lived in Peabody for the past 19 years.

After her children were raised, she worked various jobs as sales associate at Eastern Airlines concession stand at Logan Airport and at Ultimate Dress Shop. She enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to the mountains in New Hampshire and her favorite endeavor was spending time with her family and friends during the holidays.

Sabina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Ralph Laperchia of Gilford, NH, her son, Michael Pace of New Hampshire, her daughter-in-law, Cecilia Pace of Peabody and by her beloved grandchildren: Vincent and his wife, Ali Pace of Beverly, Lucy Pace of Stoneham, Joseph and Stephanie Laperchia of Peabody and Gail Pace of Laconia, NH; her two great grandchildren, Leo Gomes and Joe Joe Laperchia. She was predeceased by her siblings, Pasquale “Pat” and Vito Piscitelli.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Beverly and Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, NH for their professionalism, care, and comfort during their time.

Visiting hours were on Tuesday January 14 at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody, followed by her Funeral Service at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St, Peabody. For on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

Arthur S. “Siggy” Olsen, Sr.

Retired Revere Fire Lieutenant, Master Electrician and member of The Greatest Generation

Funeral Services were held privately in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Arthur S. “Siggy” Olsen, Sr. who died on Wednesday, December 11th at The Lafayette in Marblehead following a brief illness. He was 100 years old. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody.

Siggy, as he was known by all his family and friends, was born in the Oak Island section of Revere on June 9, 1924, to his late parents, Bjarne G. Olsen and Sigrid A. (Nielsen). He and his 10 brothers and sisters were raised in Revere. He was a graduate of Revere High School Class of 1942. After graduation, Siggy enlisted in the United States Navy, during World War II. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged.

He returned home and became an electrician and became a Revere Firefighter in 1949. He worked his way up as an electrician, becoming a Master Electrician and opened his own business, ART Electric. He also did the same within the fire Dept. and retired as Lieutenant in 1981.

On January 24, 1957, he married the love of his life, Florence (Cramb). The couple remained in Revere raising their seven children. Siggy worked tirelessly to provide for his family. When he retired, he remained active by working in his yard, fixing things around his home, as well as his children’s and grandchildren’s homes. He was a jack of all trades and shared his knowledge and skill by helping people. Siggy was truly a testament of what it meant to be part of America’s “Greatest Generation.”.

The beloved husband of 59 years of the late Florence I. Olsen, he was the loving father of Wayne D. Spencer and his wife, Georginanna, Donna M. Hurley and her late husband, Dee Jay Hurley, all of Winthrop, Arthur S. Olsen, Jr. and his wife, Helene of Swampscott, Alan R. Olsen and his wife, Annette of Georgetown, Sonja J. Olsen of Revere, Eric L. Olsen and his wife, Erica of Sandown, NH., and Zoe A. Simonton of Winthrop; the cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren and the dear brother of his surviving sister Virginia “Ginger” Tuite of Revere and nine late brothers and sisters. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22116-7023.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Amelia Terrazzano

Of Revere

Amelia Terrazzano of Revere entered into rest on January 6, 2025 at the age of 88.

The loving wife of Vincent J Terrazzano, she was the ,Devoted mother of Vincent J. Terrazzano Jr (Roseann) of Manchester, NH, Patrick Terrazzano (Carol) of Chicago IL, James Terrazzano (Roberta) of Pelham, NH and Paul Terrazzano (Anna) of Peabody; the cherished grandmother of eight; loving sister of Philip DePasquale and the late Doris DePasquale and dear daughter of the late Alphonse and Katherine DePasquale.

A Funeral service for Amelia was held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Monday, January 13 followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere, and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Amelia’s memory to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org.