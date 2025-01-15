Letter to the Editor

Thank You

Dear Editor,

Dear Revere Fighters and Cataldo Ambulance,

I would like to offer my sincere and heart felt thank you to the to the Revere Fire Fighters at Engine 4, Group 1 and Cataldo Ambulance for their service, medical attention, and effort when they responded to a call for me to my residence on December 20, 2024.

I am beyond grateful for the incredibly quick response, excellent medical attention, and effort which was extremely vital to my ultimate health and ability to eventually recover.

Again, thank you very much.

Sincerely,

Richard A.

Pasquariello, Sr.

and Family