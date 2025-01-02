Obituaries 12-31-2024

Helen T. Ferriman

Loving wife, mother, great grandmother and great great grandmother

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 2nd from 10 to 11 a.m., in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, for Helen T. (Butori) Ferriman, who passed away on Tuesday, December 24th at home, following a brief illness. She was 96 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Helen was born in Somerville on January 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Domenic and Helen (McGrath) Butori. Helen was one of ten children. She was raised and educated in Somerville Public Schools.

Helen worked as a waitress in the John Hancock Tower in Boston for many years, until the time of her retirement. She loved her job as a waitress and enjoyed meeting and talking to new people.

Helen had many hobbies. She was an avid bowler and loved to play cards. She especially enjoyed playing bingo. Helen also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and cherished the time spent with her family.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late William E. Ferriman, with whom she shared six decades of marriage, prior to his passing on December 20, 2014. She was the devoted mother of Gilman Brewer and Timothy Donovan of Revere, Terrence Donovan and his wife, Mary of Wakefield, William Ferriman of Cape Coral, FL., Carolyn Richard and her husband, Michael of Medford, Kelly DeBonis and her husband, Steven of Revere and the late Albert Donovan, Virginia Viscay and Kevin Donovan. She was the cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Helen was the last surviving of her 10 siblings and she is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Jean Thompson

She will be forever cherished by all who loved her

Jean I. (Gill) Thompson passed away at home in Revere on Tuesday morning, December 24, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was 93 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Alfred and Hester (Noftle) Gill, Jean attended Chelsea public schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1949. Jean was a long time Chelsea resident before moving to Revere, which is where she settled over the past 35 years. She was a homemaker for most of her career, tending to her home and family.

Jean was a late member of the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. She enjoyed cooking and baking, watching soap operas on tv, going to the hairdressers and going to church. Jean enjoyed bowling with her friend, Joan. She will be forever cherished by all who loved her.

Jean was the wife of the late William F. Thompson, Sr., devoted mother of Richard A. Thompson of Revere and the late William F. Thompson, Jr., dear sister of the late Doris Penny, Phyllis Tricco and Alfred Gill, sister-in-law of Roseann Gill and the late John Penny and Charles Tricco. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends gathered for a visitation and Funeral Service at the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea on Monday, December 30 and services concluded with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or on-line at www.gbfb.org.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Frank Michael Vecchia Jr,

Lincoln Laboratory Retiree

Frank Michael Vecchia Jr. of Revere passed away on December 24, 2024 at the age of 96. He served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S Requin submarine. After his service, he went on to work at MIT Lincoln Laboratory for 43 years. The beloved husband of the late Rose M. (Puopolo) Vecchia with whom he shared 68 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Joanne Connors and her husband, Michael of Tewksbury, Frank Vecchia III and his wife, Johanna of Woburn and the late Janet Spano and her surviving husband, Joseph of North Reading; cherished grandfather of Christopher Spano and his wife, Nadia, Jeffrey Spano and his wife, Janelle, Courtney Connors and her fiancé, Jack Whelton, Cameron and Caden Connors, Jillian and Andrew Vecchia and great-grandfather of Rosalie and Mariana Spano; dear brother of the late Eugene Vecchia, Walter Vecchia, and Edward Vecchia. Frank is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was the highlight of Frank’s life. A visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Monday, December 30 followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com