Obituaries 12-24-2024

Vincent Maria

Of Revere

Vincent Maria of Revere passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, December 20 at 94 years of age.

He was the beloved father of Michael, Scott, Vincent and Valerie Maria, loving son of the late Nunzio and Julia (Dellarattio) Maria and the cherished brother of the late Reverend Jerry Maria and Dorothy Ladney.

Family and friends honored Vincent’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, on Monday, December 23rd from 2 to 4 p.m. Committal services were private. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Lt. Col. Edward M. Demaso

True member of the Greatest Generation

Lt. Col Edward M. Demaso of Revere, USAF (Ret), passed away on Dec. 12 at the age of 102.

The youngest of eleven children born to Mauro and Concetta Demaso, he fulfilled his boyhood dream at the age of twenty, when he enlisted in the Army Air Force.

During WWII, he flew the massive C-46 Commando Transport, the largest twin engine plane built for the war. While stationed overseas, he flew throughout West and Central Africa, Arabia, New Guinea and India. He was assigned to fly the China-Burma-India Theater in 1944, flying over the world’s most dangerous air route, the Himalayas (nicknamed “the Hump.”) He was part of the Air Transport Command flying desperately needed war supplies, like Jeeps, B-29 engines, ammunition and food to support the Chinese resistance against the Japanese.

During his career, he flew thirteen types of aircraft from trainers to bombers, and transport aircraft to jets. He downplayed his contribution to the war by stating that he was just doing his part and added that “I served thirty years in the Air Force and loved every minute of it.” Outliving most of his contemporaries at the age of 102, he has had a history with the world that we can only imagine and a true member of the “Greatest Generation”.

A lifelong resident of Revere, Ed had a full and meaningful life and was loved and respected by all who knew him. His skills as a builder go beyond building houses. He was also an accomplished woodworker and furniture maker, creating beautiful pieces well into his 90’s.

He leaves behind three grateful children who will miss this amazing man, for his kindness, patience, humor and endless stories: Kay Demaso of Revere, Margie (Ava) Heggie and her husband, Brian of Sarasota, Florida and Cohasset, Edward M. Demaso II and his wife, Marie of Groveland Florida, his grandchild, Laura, her husband Dr. Tyler LoPachin and their three children (his great grandchildren), Scarlett, Ryan and Lily of Marietta, Georgia and many favorite nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nell of 66 years, his son, Tommy and grandson, Edward (Ted) Demaso III.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Friday, December 27th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or a Veteran’s charity of your choice.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Margaret Saldi

She leaves a legacy of love, generosity and kindness that will forever resonate in the hearts of those she touched

Margaret R. (Pizzano) Saldi, born on July 21, 1924 in Boston, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, in Saugus.

Margaret was a pillar of strength, generosity, and support within her community and family. She was known for her compassionate spirit and a heart full of love, characteristics that defined her throughout her life. Margaret was an embodiment of resilience and grace, having witnessed the transformation of the world over a century. Her life was a tapestry of rich experiences and cherished moments that will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Margaret’s career spanned many fruitful years at the Shawmut Bank of Boston, where she was respected for her professionalism and dedication. During her entire life, she dedicated her time and energy to the causes close to her heart. She was an active member of the Mama Margaret Society at St. Dominic Savio High School, she served the Women’s Club at St. Mary’s Church, and proudly served the USO during the Second World War. Despite her many accomplishments, reaching her 100th birthday was a milestone that brought Margaret immense joy, marking her legacy of longevity and vitality. She was an avid churchgoer who found solace and peace in her faith. Margaret was Tom Brady’s biggest fan and she loved watching Patriots and Red Sox games. She also enjoyed the thrill of visiting the casino, a pastime that added a spark of excitement to her life.

Margaret’s life was a journey that took her from her early years in Saugus, to East Boston, where she graduated from high school and married her beloved husband, Charles, Sr., and finally to Revere, where she resided for over 50 years. However, no matter where she lived, family remained at the heart of her existence. She was a loving mother to her children, the late Julie Crisostamo and her husband, Nicholas Crisostamo, and Charles A. “Chuck” Saldi, Jr. and his wife, Clarice Saldi. Margaret was a doting grandmother to Janine Crisostamo, Annalisa Saldi and her husband. Alexander Donovan, Charles Saldi, III, and his wife, Amanda Saldi, Stephanie Ficks and her husband, Robert Ficks, IV, and Christopher Miller and his wife, Holly Miller, and great-grandmother to Haley Miller, Tyler Miller, Carly Miller, Virginia Ficks, and Charlotte Ficks. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Louis Pizzano, her mother, Giuletta Pizzano, her beloved husband, Charles Sr., and beautiful daughter, Julie Crisostamo, as well as her siblings Teresa Grieci, Rose Schepici, Nora Ferrara, Raymond Pizzano, Mary Saldi, and Ellen Festa, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and kindness that will forever resonate in the hearts of those she touched.

Margaret’s life story is not just a testament to her strength, but also to her capacity to love and give. Her life was not without challenges, but she faced them with unwavering faith and an ever-present smile. We invite you to celebrate Margaret’s life by sharing your memories, stories, and photos on her memorial page. She may no longer be with us in person, but her spirit will continue to inspire us every day.

A visitation for Margaret will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue, Revere. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Peter Vincent DiGiulio

Legendary Revere Elementary School Teacher and Coach

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful, passing of Peter Vincent DiGiulio of Revere who departed on December 21, 2024, at the age of 72.

Pete was a graduate of Dom Savio High School (‘69), and Boston College (‘73). An elementary school teacher and coach in the City of Revere for 43 years, Mr. D made an immense impact on everyone’s life that he touched during his time as an educator. He couldn’t go anywhere in the city without stopping to have a conversation with a former student, colleague, or friend. The difference between a “great” and a “legend” is the ability to inspire generations to come. Pete was a legend.

His love, kindness, and extreme generosity will leave a long lasting impression. He dedicated his life to the lights of it, his children, Benjamin Peter and Emily Alice, whom he loved and supported with every ounce of his being. Peter is also survived by his ex-wife, Debra DiGiulio; his sister, Susan (DiGiulio) Cronin; his brother, Vincent DiGiulio; his favorite daughter-in-law Kendyl (Klein) DiGiulio; and his nieces and nephew, Amy (Davis) and Erin (Tucker) Cronin, Olivia DiGiulio, Grace Magno, Julie (Peczka) Thurston, Jennifer (Peczka) McFarland and Zach Peczka. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter N. DiGiulio and Gloria Maddalena.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2024 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at noon at the Buonfiglio’s Funeral Home in Revere.