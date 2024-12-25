License Comm. Approves License Renewals for 2025

By Journal Staff
The Revere License Commission held a brief (10 minutes), but productive meeting last Tuesday, December 18. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow member Liliana Monrioy.
The first item on the agenda was an application from Motivation Wellness Club, LLC d/b/a Motivation, 220 Broadway, Geliusia Zarifullina, Manager, for a Common Victualler License within a fitness center at 220 Broadway for the operation of a juice bar. The requested hours of operation are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. with requested seating for eight.
Ms. Zarifullina told the commissioners that the club wishes “to offer a little amenity for our members with the juice bar and ready-to-go snacks and protein bars.” She explained that the club will be a “boutique gym” with various classes, including boxing, cycling, and weight training.
There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved granting the license.
Selevitch made note of the following communications that the commission had received in the past month:
1. An advisory from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of changes to the laws regulating Farmer’s Market Permits, expanding the allowed business types to include famer brewers, pub brewers, and farmer distillers, in addition to the already allowed farmer wineries.
2. An advisory from the ABCC of changes to state law allowing “qualified alien(s) under the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. 1101” to become alcohol license managers, and to apply for retail alcoholic beverages licenses as sole proprietors or partnerships.
3. A notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for an alteration of licensed premises for Cafeteria las Delicious Colombianas, Inc.
The commissioners then took up the matter of the renewals of licenses for local businesses for the 2025 calendar year, which were as follows:
Restaurant – All Alcohol:
21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard
381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard
388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway
99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway
AM Salgado, LLC d/b/a La Hacienda 2, 306 Revere Street
Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar. 7B Everett Street
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway
Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue
Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road
DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street
Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard
GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard
H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue
Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway
Lupine Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue (The commission issued a provisional license because of outstanding inspection issues that Selevitch said must be addressed with the city by January 6 or the license will become null and void.)
MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road
Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway
Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue
Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue
Preciado Brothers, LLC d/b/a La Cantina 2024, 488 Broadway
Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road
Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway
Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road
S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue
Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61, 2nd Floor Lucia Avenue
Seas The Day Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Seas The Day Restaurant, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard
Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue
Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street
Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway
Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road
White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road
Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway
Off-Premises – Malt/Wine:
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway
Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
Santa Fe Super Market Corp, 760 Broadway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive
Off-Premises – All Alcohol:
Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road
Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway
Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road
Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue
Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road
Restaurant – Malt/Wine:
Mass Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, 1148 North Shore Road (The commission issued this license provisionally to ensure that oustanding inspection issues with the city are addressed by January 6.)
Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway
Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway
R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway
Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway
Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road
Restaurant – Wine, Malt, Cordials:
Azam, Incorporated d/b/a Chai Bar, 744 Broadway
Innholder – All Alcohol:
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway
Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue
Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
Innholder – Malt/Wine:
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Club – All Alcohol:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Veterans Club – All Alcohol:
American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway
Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street
Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue
Common Victualler:
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Road
Casablanca House of Pastry, Inc., 151 VFW Parkway, Suite 60
Diya, LLC d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Road
Flaming Super Buffet, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive
Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard
Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Highway
Kell’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard
Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Boulevard
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
Maksim Xhengo d/b/a Mak’s Roast Beef & Pizza, 35 Revere Street
Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway
North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Road
Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway
Que Arepa Corporation d/b/a Que Arepa, 163 Squire Road
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street
Revere Minuteman Wings, LLC d/b/a Wingstop, 5 Everett Street, Unit B
Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Road
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Road
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Road
Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Highway
Entertainment:
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway
Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street
Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Highway
Innholder:
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway
Pool Table:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Automatic Amusement Device:
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Parking Lot:
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
DTG Operations, Inc. d/b/a Thrifty Car Rental, 40 Lee Burbank Highway
Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway
Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer:
David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Avenue
Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:
Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Road
Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road
Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Parkway
LGM Auto, LLC d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway
Louis Taglieri, Jr. d/b/a Lee’s Towing & Auto Salvage, 1107 Broadway
Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway
Metropolitan Acceptance Corp., 1605 North Shore Road
Revere Cars Group, Inc. d/b/a Revere Used Cars, 400 Beach Street
Lodging House:
RHouse2, LLC, 675 Beach Street
RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon Street
Pawnbroker:
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street
Secondhand Dealer:
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street