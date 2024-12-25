License Comm. Approves License Renewals for 2025

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held a brief (10 minutes), but productive meeting last Tuesday, December 18. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow member Liliana Monrioy.

The first item on the agenda was an application from Motivation Wellness Club, LLC d/b/a Motivation, 220 Broadway, Geliusia Zarifullina, Manager, for a Common Victualler License within a fitness center at 220 Broadway for the operation of a juice bar. The requested hours of operation are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. with requested seating for eight.

Ms. Zarifullina told the commissioners that the club wishes “to offer a little amenity for our members with the juice bar and ready-to-go snacks and protein bars.” She explained that the club will be a “boutique gym” with various classes, including boxing, cycling, and weight training.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved granting the license.

Selevitch made note of the following communications that the commission had received in the past month:

1. An advisory from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of changes to the laws regulating Farmer’s Market Permits, expanding the allowed business types to include famer brewers, pub brewers, and farmer distillers, in addition to the already allowed farmer wineries.

2. An advisory from the ABCC of changes to state law allowing “qualified alien(s) under the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. 1101” to become alcohol license managers, and to apply for retail alcoholic beverages licenses as sole proprietors or partnerships.

3. A notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for an alteration of licensed premises for Cafeteria las Delicious Colombianas, Inc.

The commissioners then took up the matter of the renewals of licenses for local businesses for the 2025 calendar year, which were as follows:

Restaurant – All Alcohol:

21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard

381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard

388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway

99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway

AM Salgado, LLC d/b/a La Hacienda 2, 306 Revere Street

Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar. 7B Everett Street

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway

Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue

Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road

DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street

Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard

GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard

H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue

Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway

Lupine Revere, LLC d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue (The commission issued a provisional license because of outstanding inspection issues that Selevitch said must be addressed with the city by January 6 or the license will become null and void.)

MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road

Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway

Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue

Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Avenue

Preciado Brothers, LLC d/b/a La Cantina 2024, 488 Broadway

Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road

Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway

Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road

S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue

Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61, 2nd Floor Lucia Avenue

Seas The Day Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Seas The Day Restaurant, 320 Revere Beach Boulevard

Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue

Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy C, 441 Revere Street

Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway

Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road

White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road

Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway

Off-Premises – Malt/Wine:

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway

Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

Santa Fe Super Market Corp, 760 Broadway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive

Off-Premises – All Alcohol:

Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road

Jia Liquors Corp. d/b/a BCM Liquors, 535 Broadway

Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road

Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue

Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road

Restaurant – Malt/Wine:

Mass Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, 1148 North Shore Road (The commission issued this license provisionally to ensure that oustanding inspection issues with the city are addressed by January 6.)

Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway

Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway

R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway

Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway

Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road

Restaurant – Wine, Malt, Cordials:

Azam, Incorporated d/b/a Chai Bar, 744 Broadway

Innholder – All Alcohol:

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway

Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, 400 Ocean Avenue

Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

Innholder – Malt/Wine:

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Club – All Alcohol:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Veterans Club – All Alcohol:

American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway

Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street

Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue

Common Victualler:

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Road

Casablanca House of Pastry, Inc., 151 VFW Parkway, Suite 60

Diya, LLC d/b/a Subway, 339 Squire Road

Flaming Super Buffet, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive

Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard

Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, 41 Lee Burbank Highway

Kell’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Boulevard

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

Maksim Xhengo d/b/a Mak’s Roast Beef & Pizza, 35 Revere Street

Manne’s Bakery Company, Inc. d/b/a Manne’s Bakery, 910 Broadway

North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Road

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Que Arepa Corporation d/b/a Que Arepa, 163 Squire Road

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street

Revere Minuteman Wings, LLC d/b/a Wingstop, 5 Everett Street, Unit B

Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Road

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Road

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Road

Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Highway

Entertainment:

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

Ortez Corporation, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Royal Restaurant, 529 Broadway

Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street

Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Highway

Innholder:

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

Pool Table:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Automatic Amusement Device:

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Parking Lot:

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

DTG Operations, Inc. d/b/a Thrifty Car Rental, 40 Lee Burbank Highway

Emerald Business Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer:

David & Tobie Katz d/b/a Tobie’s Jewelry, 150 Shirley Avenue

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Auto Boss Group, Inc., 1107 North Shore Road

Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road

Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Parkway

LGM Auto, LLC d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway

Louis Taglieri, Jr. d/b/a Lee’s Towing & Auto Salvage, 1107 Broadway

Mario’s Service Center, Inc., 977 Broadway

Metropolitan Acceptance Corp., 1605 North Shore Road

Revere Cars Group, Inc. d/b/a Revere Used Cars, 400 Beach Street

Lodging House:

RHouse2, LLC, 675 Beach Street

RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon Street

Pawnbroker:

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street

Secondhand Dealer:

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street