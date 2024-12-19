Obituaries 12-18-2024

Helen M. Pellecchia

Family was always her most important gift

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral for Helen M. (Luongo) Pellechia to be conducted from the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere, today, Wednesday, December 18th beginning at 8:30 a.m. She died on Wednesday, December 11th at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center following a brief illness. She was 92 years old. A Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. will be celebrated in St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop immediately followed by Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Helen was a proud lifelong resident of East Boston. She was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1950.

Helen was a devoted mother of five children and she raised them with strong family values.

She returned to the workforce in an administrative role for insurance companies throughout her working career.

Helen was a tremendous cook and enjoyed being with her family around her table for any occasion. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casinos and having fun. Family was always the most important gift to her, and she made sure they knew it.

She was the loving mother of Pamela A. Console and her husband, Thomas of Winthrop, Jean Como and her husband, John of Florida, Joseph Pellecchia his wife, Regina of Medford, Paul Pellecchia and his wife, Kelly of Winthrop and the late Peter A. Pellecchia Jr.; the cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Marino and Amalia Luongo; the dear sister of six late brothers and sisters: Annette Marcella, Carmella Luongo, Alfred Luongo, Grace Zuccaro, Frank Luongo and George Luongo. She was the longtime companion of the late Henry Saganov and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.?

Jeffrey Paul Medeiros, Sr.

He was a mentor for many of Revere’s young men

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Paul Medeiros Sr. on December 12, 2024.

Born in Malden, MA on June 17, 1973, he is survived by his mother, Sheila (Blanch) and her companion, Phil from New Hampshire,

Jeff graduated from Malden Catholic in 1991, where he was a track star who broke school records leading to a state championship. He also excelled in soccer resulting in a college scholarship. He played hockey for the city of Malden from five years old through his school years. Big Jeff, as the kids knew him, was dedicated to coaching Revere basketball and baseball leading his sons and their team to city championships. He was a mentor for many of Revere’s young men.

Jeff started his career in transportation at Paul Revere Bus company in Winthrop.. His passion for his work and his commitment to excellence later led him to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), where he worked for 24 years, working his way up from a bus driver to recently retiring as a Superintendent. His leadership and dedication were not only evident in his work but also in his active membership in the Local 589 Boston Carmen’s Union and his role as Vice President of the T.E.A. Union.

However, it was his role as a husband, father, uncle and grandfather that Jeff cherished the most. Family was the cornerstone of his life. He loved cooking for his huge family. Any person who walked through his door immediately became part of that family. His hobbies, included camping, golfing and corn hole with his boys whom he was so proud of. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan.

His laughter, wisdom, sarcastic jokes and love will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 29 years, Lisa (Wood); caring son in law to Claire Wood and the late William Wood Sr., devoted father of Jeffrey Medeiros Jr. and his companion, Meagan of New Hampshire, Tyler Medeiros and his companion, Soraya of Worcester, Matthew Medeiros and his companion, Geena and Ryan Medeiros of New Hampshire and all formerly of Revere; cherished grandfather of Brooklynn, Dakota, and Shyla; dear brother of Mark Medeiros and his wife, Trisha of Saugus, Keith Medeiros and his wife, Traci of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Cheryl Dionne and her husband, Marvin, Stacey Wood and her companion, Sylvia, and William Wood Jr.; adored uncle of Ashley, Allison, Damion, Tommy, Brennan, Hannah Colby, Devin, Morgan and Dylan.

Josephine Patania

More than anything, she enjoyed time with her family

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Josephine (Noe’) Patania on December 11th, 2024.

Josephine was born on December 4th, 1930, to her Sicilian parents, Francesco Noe’ and Sebastiana (Piazza) Noe’. She was the fifth of nine children raised in the old West End of Boston. She often recounted fond memories of the people and the neighborhood.

She was the loving wife of Salvatore Patania for 61 years. They wed on March 25th, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Boston’s North End. Early on, they lived in the West End, then Melrose and eventually settled in Revere, where they raised their family of five. Even after the passing of Salvatore in 2012, Josephine lived independently at the family home in Revere until the time of her death.

Since Salvatore’s work took him offshore for days at a time, she was responsible for every aspect of daily life. Cooking, cleaning and the raising of her children were just some of the responsibilities she bore. Nothing shook her. Somehow, even with all these responsibilities, she found time to enjoy doing puzzles and playing games with her children, as well as crocheting, crafting with her family and Bingo on Friday nights.

Over the last 12 years, Josie thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her many wonderful friends at the Revere Senior Center. Her sweet friends regularly doted on her, making her feel welcomed and loved. She found joy in laughing, joking, and playing games including Bingo, using her favorite card, and other activities that involved spending time with her friends.

More than anything, Josie enjoyed time with her family. Every holiday was a family gathering. Christmas Eve was a feast worthy of royalty; oftentimes cooking for over 50 family members and invited guests. This is a family tradition that continues until this day.

Josephine is survived by her five children and their spouses: Salvatore Jr. and his wife, Evelyn of Melrose, Maria Sciaraffa Briere and her husband, David of Fort Myers, Florida, Jo-Ann DeSimone and her husband, Louis of Woburn, Francis and his wife, Gail of Peabody and Linda Hanson and her husband, Peter of Melrose.

She was the loving grandmother of 12: Janice, Salvatore, Rosemarie, Anthony, Marissa, Michael, Lisa, Francesca, Carla, Peter, CJ and Paul.; loving great-grandmother of 11: Tyler, Alex, Matthew, Gianni, Josie, Teddy, Millie, Nicholas, Adam, Isla Rose and Marina Mae. Josephine is predeceased by her eight siblings: Giuseppe, Carmelo, Vincent, Angelo, Jimmy, Frank, Anna and Santo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her loving heart and happy demeanor.

Funeral services for Josie will be held at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, December 18th at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Parish, 150 Revere Street, Revere, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Versailles Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Agnes Ferrioli

Revere City Hall volunteer greeter and 10-year member of Revere Council on Elder Affairs

Agnes (Pierce) Ferrioli died on Wednesday, December 11th at her residence, the Prospect House in Revere, after a period of declining health. She was 94 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere on Monday, December 16th followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Agnes was born in Chelsea on April 1, 1930 to her late parents, Walter and Catherine (McFarland) Pierce. She was raised with her sister and two brothers in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1948.

Agnes married her husband, James Ferrioli on May 2, 1954. They later relocated to Revere, where they raised their three daughters. Agnes filled her home with love, faith and warmth. She was devoted to her family and cherished her role as mother and wife.

Agnes had a long 26 year career in the telecommunications field, advancing from a telephone operator to an administrative role, retiring from Verizon in 1995. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. After her retirement, she volunteered as a greeter at Revere City Hall, which was a great job for a woman like Agnes. She had a warm welcoming face, a beautiful smile and a soft voice when directing people who didn’t know where to go or simply had a question. Agnes loved the job and all of her friends at city hall. She also served on the Revere Council of Elder Affairs for over ten years.?

She was the beloved wife of 54 years of the late James Ferrioli; loving mother of Katharine Marchionni and her husband, Thomas, Janice Murray and her husband, Kevin and the late Mary E. Ferrioli-Bernbaum; cherished grandmother of Kristin MacInnis and her husband, Ryan, Jennifer Marchionni, Christopher Murray and Jillian Murray; the dear sister of the late Cecilia Saltalamacchia, Walter H. Pierce and Francis B. Pierce.

Remembrances may be made to All Care VNA Hospice, 210 Market St, Lynn, MA 01901.

Gilda Elena Ausiello

Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled

Gilda Elena Ausiello of Wellesley, formerly of Revere, passed away on December 10, 2024, at the age of 107. Born on May 16, 1917 to the late Antonio Santosuosso and Gracinta (Mottola), Gilda, known for her vivacious personality and independent spirit, was a beacon of light in our lives, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

Gilda was a woman of great style and elegance, her fashion sense unmatched and always a topic of admiration. She was the embodiment of grace and charm, and her presence at any gathering was undeniably captivating. Beyond her style, Gilda was a party enthusiast, her love for celebrations and gatherings was a testament to her belief in cherishing every moment of life. She had a unique way of making every occasion memorable, injecting her own brand of energy and joy into the celebratory atmosphere.

A cherished member of the Women’s Club of Revere, Gilda was renowned for her enthusiastic and spirited dancing. Her rhythm and grace on the dance floor were awe-inspiring, embodying her independent mind and outspoken nature. Gilda’s love for dance was not just a hobby, but a reflection of her unfettered spirit and relentless joyfulness. She danced with her heart and her passion for dance was infectious, inspiring those around her to join in and share in her joy.

She was the beloved wife of 40 years to the late Hugo Ausiello; a devoted mother of Dr. Dennis Ausiello and his wife, Susan of Wellesley, cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Ausiello and his wife, Barbara of Avon, CT, and John Ausiello and his wife, Marina of New York City, NY; adored great grandmother of Mia, Alex, Lucy, and Kathleen; dear sister of the late Alfred Santosuosso, Lena Moccia, and Amelia DeVito. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, December 14 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 12 Noon. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Attn: Administration, Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at www.elizabethseton.org.

Jean C.?(Terminiello) Ciabattoni?

She was a treasured friend to many

Jean C. (Terminiello) Ciabattoni, originally from Revere, passed away December 2, 2024.

Jean married the love of her life, Julio (Curly) L. Ciabattoni, and they enjoyed? 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2006.

Born on March 3, 1931, to Louis Terminiello and Antoinette (Aufiero). Jean grew up in Revere, until moving to Worcester, PA.??

She was a treasured friend to many, and enjoyed reading, spending time with friends, and cheering for her New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.?

She was a proud parishioner of Visitation BVM Parish in Trooper, PA.?

She is survived by her children: Julio Jr. (Ceci), Joann Lanetti (Robert Lanetti,) and Jean Ann LaCorte (Tony LaCorte); grandchildren: Christina Alderfer (Rickie), Jeanna Messerschmidt (Dave), Julie Kaufman (Tommy), Nicole Bates (Alec), Anthony LaCorte (fiancé Alexa Honick), and John LaCorte? as well as five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.?

Jean was preceded in death by her brothers: Albert J. Terminiello Sr. and Richard A. Terminiello.?

Memorial gifts can be made to Visitation BVM CYO: 190 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403.

Services and burial will be private.