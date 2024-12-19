Council Closes Out 2024

By Adam Swift

The city council rounded out its last session of the year on Monday with several quality-of-life motions.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna introduced a motion requesting the mayor ask MassDOT to repair the street lights on the stretch of Winthrop Parkway (Route 145) at Short Beach in the interest of public safety.

The poles were damaged due to motor vehicle accidents and the state has yet to make the repairs, according to McKenna.

“We have four lights on Winthrop Parkway around a bend that is very dark coming from Winthrop going to Revere Beach,” said McKenna.

Two of the poles were damaged in an accident and the two others are also not working, she said.

“I don’t know what is going on with MassDOT,” McKenna said. “The boxes are open and there are wires. I’m afraid some kid might go and touch it and I don’t know if they are live or not, but it is a safety issue.

“I’d like it to be addressed as soon as possible.”

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion requesting the mayor ask the DPW to install several trash barrels in her ward.

“There are currently several barrels placed around Revere, but along Revere Street, there is a notable lack with only one located at the Paul Revere School, which is totally dilapidated,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “It needs to be replaced immediately to improve waste management in the city.”

The councillor said she would also like to see new barrels installed on the corner of Revere Street and American Legion Highway, and one near St. Anthony’s Church.

“These additions would help ensure cleaner streets and more accessible waste disposal options along Revere Street,” Guarino-Sawaya said.

In other business, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio introduced a motion that the City Council award Certificates of Commendation to the Revere Youth Cheerleading U12 team and their coaching staff in recognition of their second place finish at the Nationals in Florida.

“The cheerleading squad did a great job, traveled to nationals and practiced hard and they got a great second place finish,” said Argenzio. “I would like to acknowledge them for all their efforts.”