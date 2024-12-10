Council Supports Continued Preservation of Beachmont Fire Station

By Adam Swift

For several years, Ward 1 City Councillor Joanne McKenna has been leading the effort to convert the empty Beachmont Fire Station on Winthrop Avenue into a community arts center.

At Monday night’s meeting, the council supported a resolution introduced by McKenna calling for the preservation and repurposing of the historic building.

“I know that we have talked about this for a couple of years,” said McKenna. “Right now, the Beachmont Fire Station is not being renovated, but it is coming.”

The Beachmont Fire Station was designated and registered as a historical building with the Massachusetts Historical Commission in 1977 because of its architecturally unique Tudor design. McKenna said this distinguishes the building as an irreplaceable cultural and historical landmark in the city.

“The preservation of the Beachmont Fire Station is critical to maintaining the architectural diversity and historical integrity of Revere,” said McKenna. “The repurposing of the Beachmont Fire Station as a community arts center would not only preserve its historical significance, but also provide a meaningful space for artistic expression.”

McKenna said Mayor Patrick Keefe and the city’s department of planning and community development have been instrumental in getting the renovations to the building underway.

“Starting in the spring, they are going to redo the roof and the front of the structure,” said McKenna.

With the resolution, McKenna said she is asking the city to keep up the progress and help make the community arts center a reality.

“I’m asking the city of Revere to work in collaboration with local historians, preservationists, community leaders, and art organizations to secure funding and resources necessary for preserving this historical structure for the length of time it is needed to get it up and running,” McKenna said.