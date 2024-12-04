Obituaries 12-04-2024

Donna M. DeFronzo

She had a heart that was pure and kind and will be forever missed by her family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, December 5th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Donna M. DeFronzo, 69, who died on Sunday, November 30 at home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donna was born in Boston on January 13, 1955 to her late parents, John “Jake” DeFronzo and Lena M. (Adreani) DeFronzo. She was raised in East Boston, educated in Boston Public Schools and attended East Boston High School.

Donna was disabled from an early age, but she enjoyed her life by embracing the little things that made her happy. She was surrounded by a family who loved her tremendously and she loved them back. She enjoyed taking long rides along the ocean. She loved to have lunch with her siblings on a regular basis and, of course, having ice cream whenever she could.

Donna enjoyed dancing and listening to R & B music. She always read her horoscope every day. Most of all, Donna had a heart that was pure and kind, she will be forever missed by her family.

She was the beloved daughter of the late John “Jake” DeFronzo and Lena M. (Adreani) DeFronzo, the loving sister of Constance “Connie” LoPilato of Lynn and her late husband, Anthony “Tinny”, Margaret A. “Peggy” Vitale–Intraversato of Revere and her late husband, David, Denise Thompson and her husband, Dennis of New Hampshire and John J. DeFronzo and his wife, Debra of Lynn. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to North Suffolk Mental Health, 301 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150 Attn: Harborview Home. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Leo “Sonny” Coluntino

President of Local #402 International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and Union President for District Council #35 for over 20 years

Leo “Sonny” Coluntino, 90, of Beachmont, Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Massachusetts General Hospital on November 27, 2024.

Born on September 6, 1934 in Boston, he was the beloved son of the late Helen (Frongillo) and Ralph Coluntino; the devoted husband of the late Mary (DelGrosso) Coluntino, and the loving father of Dena Alioto and her late husband, David of Winthrop and Nancy Finnegan and her husband, Douglas of Peabody; cherished “Papa” to Tyler, Ali and her husband, Alex, Jade and Ava Lee; dear brother to Joseph Coluntino and his wife, Terese of Stoneham, the late Ralph Coluntino and his wife, Madilyn, and the late Barbara Martello and her companion, James. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Leo was a member of the United States Navy. Following his military service, he joined the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades as a painter in 1957. He was first elected as a Union Trustee, then the President of Local #402, along with the Union President for District Council #35 for over 20 years. Above all, he’ll forever be remembered as the most devoted husband, father, and grandfather, whose guidance and support shaped the lives of his family.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Leo’s extraordinary caregivers (Donna, Giovanni, Laura, Nadine, Leonard, Demitria) and Dr. John Niles from MGH for their unwavering support.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the funeral from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop today, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery.

For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Francine A. Corradino

She will be forever missed by all who loved her

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on

Friday, December 6th from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Francine A. (Scopa) Corradino who died on Wednesday, November 27th at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers. She was 81 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Francine was born on September 28, 1943 in East Boston to her late parents, Albert and Mary (Catalano) Scopa. She, along with her sister, Jean, were raised in East Boston and educated in Boston Public Schools. She was married to her former husband, Michael B. Corradino, Sr. and moved to Revere in 1963 when she began her family. Francine was a proud mother of two sons, Michael and John. She was a devoted caretaker of her family, from her parents to her children and she did it with love and grace. Francine enjoyed traveling and most of all cooking for her family and friends. She will be forever missed by all who loved her.

She was the beloved mother of John R. Corradino and his wife, Ann E. of Revere and the late Michael B. Corradino, Jr.; cherished grandmother of John K. Corradino and his wife, Brittany of Danvers, Christopher D. Corradino and his wife, Lecelia of Stoughton, Anthony Perrin of Revere, Amanada A. Jones and her husband, Jack of Peabody, Ashley K. Jones of Revere and Sarah A. Mavroppoulos and her husband, Max of Malden. She is the adored great-grandmother of Raelynn, Nico, Shaylynn and Bria, dear sister of Jean Luciano of Revere and treasured aunt of Denise Medina and her husband, Herm of Boca Raton, FL and Russ Luciano.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Francine’s Memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, 780 American Legion Highway, Boston, MA 02131.? To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Diane Carol Petty

Longtime John Hancock Employee

Diane Carol Petty, 87, passed away on November 25, 2024. Born in Boston on November 19, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Giunta) Drago. Diane spent her younger years living in the Boston area. She raised her family in East Boston and later resided in Revere. She was a longtime employee at John Hancock, working in the food service and retail departments.

Wanting to live her life to the fullest, she retired in her early fifties and moved to New Hampshire, where she cherished every moment spent with her family and enjoyed being a doting grandmother. Diane resided in Hooksett for over twenty years and was active in local senior social groups, participating in many community events with her friends.

Diane is survived by her sons, Michael Petty and his wife, Marilou of the Philippines and Richard Petty and his wife, Mary of Manchester; her grandchildren: Richard Petty Jr. and his wife, Colleen of Derry, Lauren Petty of Manchester, Daniel Petty and his wife Stephany of Allenstown and Julianne (Petty) Riley and her husband, Shane of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte and Owen; as well as extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Frank Drago.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 5th at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. To view Diane’s online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net