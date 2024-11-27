City to Host Annual Santa Parade, Tree Lighting

Parade to be held in honor of the Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Fund

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is proud to invite Revere residents to the annual Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Santa Parade, which will bring floats and fun throughout the Broadway corridor of Revere, from 4:00pm-5:00pm, leading into the Tree Lighting, Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at City Hall Plaza (281 Broadway).

Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Santa Parade – Saturday, November 30, from 3:30pm – 5:00pm, with meet-up at Revere High School Rear Parking Lot (101 School Street)

Residents are encouraged to celebrate along the parade route, which will travel:

from Revere High School

up True Street

up Cushman Street

down Newhall Street

down Malden Street

and return for its final rally down Broadway en route to City Hall Plaza for the Tree Lighting at 5:00pm

The Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Fund benefits Revere students in honor of Priscilla Nickerson, a Revere resident committed to serving others and community building. To support the Revere Public School students benefitting from this scholarship fund, residents are invited to join Mayor Keefe on a float during the Santa Parade, and can register at: www.revere.org/santawalk, or by sending a $20.00 donation to @CityofRevereMA on Venmo with the memo “Santa Parade.” Direct donations to the fund can also be made without participation in the parade.

Tree Lighting – Saturday, November 30, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, at City Hall Plaza (281 Broadway)

At the Tree Lighting, Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Revere to light the City Hall Tree, and take photos with children. There will also be family activities, including inflatables, cookie decorating, a trackless train, and reindeer rides.

“There’s no better way to ring in the spirit of the season, than celebrating with our community for one of Revere’s greatest traditions: the Tree Lighting,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr, “This year, we’ve added more fun by incorporating the Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Santa Parade. Make sure to join in on the holiday fun this season with us!”