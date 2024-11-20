Revere Youth Football falls to Melrose, 16-6, in NECY Super Bowl

By Cary Shuman

In a showdown of top two teams in the Northeast Commonwealth Youth Football League, Melrose defeated Revere, 16-6, in the Super Bowl Sunday afternoon at Victory Field in Watertown. Early turnovers plagued the fifth-and-sixth grade Junior Patriots contingent, who trailed 8-0 in the first quarter and 16-0 at the half. “It was tough to recover from that start,” said Revere head coach David Spiriti.

“They [Melrose] had a big edge in time of possession. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense.” Nathaniel Kumahia made a spectacular catch on quarterback Chris Payson’s pass to set up Revere’s touchdown run by Gerry Ocasio.

“That was truly one of the best catches of the season,” said Spiriti. The head coach said he was very proud of his team for its accomplishment of reaching the championship game in a highly competitive league that has some of the most outstanding sports cities and towns in the region. “It was a great year, and the kids battled to the end,” said Spiriti.

“I hope they learned something in the Super Bowl game about being mentally tough when things aren’t going their way. The heart and unity that these players displayed all season is something we can all be proud of and carry forward.” Spiriti said he will return next season as a coach in the rising organization that moved from Pop Warner to American Youth Football two years ago.