Obituaries 11-20-2024

Maureen A. Celata

Retired Real Estate business owner and proud lifelong Revere resident.

Maureen A. (Acquaviva) Celata of Revere passed away on November away on November 14th after a brief illness surrounded by love from family and cherished friends.

Maureen was a very proud lifelong resident of Revere, a business owner, graduate of Revere High and a member of the St Anthony’s Marching Band.

She was a go getter from an early age and had an entrepreneurial nature as an adult. She started multiple businesses, all in Revere, and settled into her 25+ year career in real estate. In 2006, her vision of opening her own brokerage became a reality. Maureen was a fierce negotiator, always had her clients’ back and she was well respected by her peers because of her straight forwardness. She loved teaching

real estate and mentoring younger agents. Those in the industry valued her opinions and sought her out when a transaction was too difficult. Throughout her expansive and successful career, she met so many people and always left an impression on them.

Maureen was the middle daughter of the late George and Evelyn (DeSisto) Acquaviva. She was a beloved mother to her three children: Jason Lozzi and his wife, Wendy of Amherst, NH, Danielle Lozzi-Ortiz and her husband, Alberto of Revere and Marc Lozzi of Fellsmere Fl. Maureen is also survived by her sisters, Georgiana Bell and Sandra Acquaviva, along with her grandchildren, Morgan and Marshall of Florida, many cousins, nieces, nephews and her extended Celata and Ortiz Families.

Donna Marie Shields

Her generosity knew no bounds

Donna Marie Shields passed away October 14, 2024, at the age of 79. She was a native and resident of Revere and Malden. Donna truly knew that it was more blessed to give than to receive. Her generosity knew no bounds.

Donna was a loving mother, “Nana,” sister, Auntie, friend and a beautiful soul who would help anyone. Her radiant smile lit up any room she entered. She lived life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Although Donna is gone, she will live in our hearts forever. She was the daughter of the late Sabino Cataldo and Mary Lou Arbo; the beloved mother of Joseph Michael Shields of Malden, William R, Shields, III and his wife, Johnna of Naperville, IL and the late John Albert Shields; the devoted sister of Francine Cataldo of Revere and the late Robert Cataldo and his surviving wife, Diana of Middleton and the loving grandmother of Logan Shields.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 would be sincerely appreciated.

Angela Marino

Worked in the Revere Auditors Office for 36 years

Angela R. (Giordano) Marino, lovingly known as Dolly by family and friends, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

Born on July 27, 1940, Dolly was a lifelong resident of Revere. She shared over 50 wonderful years with her late partner, Arthur Foshey. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Phyllis (Cammisa) Giordano. She is survived by her beloved brother, Joseph A. Giordano and his wife, Catherine of Lynn; her cherished nephew, Joseph M. Giordano and his wife, Phyllis of Lynnfield and their daughters, Isabelle and Cassie Giordano. She is also survived by her dear niece, Leah Olivolo and her husband, Scott of Middleburg, FL, and their son, Anthony Olivolo.

Dolly dedicated 36 years of her life working for the City of Revere Auditors Office. A woman of grace and charm, she was admired for her quick wit and timeless style. Dolly had a remarkable ability to make friends wherever she went. She cherished her friendships and family above all things.

Beverly Lodovice

She leaves a legacy of love

and cherished memories

Beverly (Tedesco) Lodovice, 77, passed away in Boston on November 6, 2024.

Born on March 13, 1947, Beverly was known for her vibrant spirit and nurturing nature. She deeply cherished her role as a Nonna, embodying kindness, humor, strength, selflessness and love.

Beverly enjoyed many moments of laughter with her family, and her love for games like Bingo and Yahtzee brought joy to many gatherings. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

She is survived by her five children and 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her deeply. Beverly was preceded in death by her son, mother, father, and brother, who have now welcomed her with open arms.

A service to honor Beverly’s life was held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Boston Cremation, located at 287 Main St., Malden, MA. The family invited all who knew Beverly to join in celebrating her remarkable life. Boston Cremation assisted the family during this time.

Rose Marie M. “Terry” (Terrazano) Tomasino

She will be forever remembered for her sincerity, kindness, and friendly personality

A private Funeral Service and Entombment will be held today, Wednesday, November 13th for Rose Marie “Terry” (Terrazano) Tomasino who died on November 6th at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a brief illness. She was 96 years old.

Terry, as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was born on February 21, 1928 in Boston to her late parents, Pasquale Terrazano and Concetta (Ciampa) Terrazano. She and her brother were raised and educated in East Boston. She was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1946.

Terry married her husband, John M. Tomasino on November 28,1948. The couple remained in East Boston for several years before relocating to Revere.

Terry worked at Filene’s Basement as a salesclerk in downtown Boston and later at the Sylvania Corp. She left the workforce when she and her husband began their family. She was a stay-at-home mother while raising her son and daughter, the happiest times of her life. Terry was a devoted wife and mother who provided much love and happiness in their home. She was an active person who enjoyed dancing, eating out, shopping, and taking vacations with both friends and family. Anyone who knew Terry would tell you her favorite pastime was making regular trips to the casino. She will be forever remembered for her sincerity, kindness, and friendly personality. Her 96 years of life were, for the most part, joyful and well lived.

She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Tomasino for 63 years, the loving and proud mother of John G. Tomasino of Revere and Carol J. Rogers of Hampton, NH and the cherished sister of the late Michael L. Terrazano. She is also lovingly survived by friends and extended family.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923

Michael Nappa

A wise, daring and hardworking man

Michael Nappa will be missed by those who loved him for their remaining lifetime. His charismatic and infectious ambition for fun, love, business, and adventure was one of the many attributes that made him such a sought-after friend and family member to spend time with, learn from, and be loved by.

His loyalty and unwavering dedication to the love of his life, Leila Peyton Nappa, was admirable. This November 11th, 2024 would have marked 52 years of marriage between the two.

Michael was a wise, daring, and hardworking man whose endeavors ranged from: partnering with his brothers in the printing industry (Congraf, Needham Ma), dealer at the Craps Table, Professional Craps player, Pit Boss, to other entrepreneurial endeavors such as Silverline Tours out of the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. He was dedicated and always wanted to help people. He worked with the Government and Hualapai Indians to bring tours to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation and created one of Las Vegas’ first car rental enterprises on the Strip.

Michael was awarded the Governor Bob Miller Development Award for Mike Nappa’s Silverline Tours in 1990-1991. This company’s growth and success were amazing, but equal to that was the respect and trust Mike established with Native American Leaders as they allowed Silverline Tour Company greater access to their lands.

Michael was born in Boston’s Beachmont Revere to his parents, Michelina and Gus Nappa, brother to Carmen and Frank Nappa, father to his daughter Michele Nappa. Beloved uncle, cousin, friend and to anyone lucky enough to know him… a Legend. “Here’s to it and to it again once you get to it if you don’t do it, you may never get to it to do it again.” -Salute. Please visit Michael, his family, and his friends on his virtual page where we can all commemorate him forever. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id= 61564615812250&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Linda Louise Paradise

A kind, generous woman, deeply devoted to her family and a lover of all animals

Linda Louise (Noel) Paradise, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Revere on November 15, 2024, after a long illness. Born on April 9, 1946, Linda graduated from Revere High School in 1963. In 1979 she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Joseph. They were married in 1981 and spent the next 43 years together. She initially worked at the telephone company, followed by a role as a courier for Carry Air at Logan Airport, navigating the roads of Massachusetts before the advent of GPS. Linda later transitioned to a telemarketer for the Boston Globe, a role where she emphasized listening over selling. Post-retirement, she dedicated herself to caring for aging family members and extended family. Linda was a member of Mt. Bellingham Church in Chelsea. She was above all a kind, generous woman, deeply devoted to her family and a lover of all animals. Linda was a volunteer at local pet rescues and regularly donated to various animal welfare and environmental charities. Her hobbies included traveling to Disney World and spending time at the family vacation home she helped build on Redding Road in Sumner, ME. Linda is survived by her husband, Joseph Paradise; daughter, Tracey Mini; sister-in-law, Monica Noel; and her beloved dog, Barney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley G. and Gladys Noel and her brother, William Noel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to alz.org in memory of Linda, honoring her compassionate spirit.