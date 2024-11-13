Outdoor Activity Space Opens at Suffolk Downs

Special to the Journal

The HYM Investment Group (HYM) recently announced the opening of The Yard @ Beachmont Square, an interim activation space in the heart of Suffolk Downs’ Beachmont Square neighborhood. Located adjacent to Suffolk Downs’ first residential building, Amaya, which celebrated its Grand Opening in September, The Yard and The Dog Park @ The Yard are open for residents, community members and the general public to enjoy. HYM will celebrate the opening of The Yard with two Pop-Up Holiday Tree Markets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 8.

Located at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard in Revere, The Yard will be utilized for Amaya resident programming, HYM sponsored events and as a neighborhood gathering space for all. HYM plans to activate the site with a series of events and programs at The Yard in the Spring, including an outdoor fitness series, food trucks, music events, yappy hours for our neighborhood dogs, and more.

The Yard has both turf and stone dust areas, allowing the space for active and passive play and offering designated space for dogs at The Dog Park @ The Yard. The Dog Park, which is officially open to the public, includes two parks for both large and small dogs, respectively. Outfitted with trash receptacles and provided plastic bags, a visit to The Dog Park gives pups a chance to play and owners a chance to relax in The Yard.

“We’re thrilled to see the activation of The Yard and The Dog Park @ The Yard in our up-and-coming Suffolk Downs neighborhood. Community spaces like these are opportunities to relax, have some fun, and meet your neighbors from across Revere,” said Mayor of Revere Patrick M. Keefe, Jr. “I’m looking forward to the creative seasonal events that will inaugurate this space, and set the tone for both the commercial and residential districts of Suffolk Downs to become ‘places to be’ in Revere for generations to come. I appreciate the focus on the development of new, exciting community spaces in Revere, and I welcome the fun that they will invite into our neighborhood.”

Suffolk Downs will celebrate the opening of The Yard with two Pop-Up Holiday Tree Markets, in partnership with Christmas Tree For Me. From noon to 3 p.m. on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, stop by The Yard for holiday fun with live music by Violin Viiv and Olde Town Carolers, sweet treats from Uncle Joey’s Cannoli and The Half Cookie, arts and crafts with ESSEM Art Studio, and more. In addition to the selection of premium, fresh holiday trees, Christmas Tree For Me will also be offering wreaths, tree skirts, stands, and lights, making Suffolk Downs the best place to get your holiday decor this year. . Cash, credit card, Venmo, and smartphone payments will be accepted at the event.

Suffolk Downs will be partnering with the Revere Police Department on their 25th Annual Toy Drive at the Holiday Tree Markets as well. The Revere Police Department relies on community help to make the toy drives successful year-after-year. If you are able, please consider donating a new and unwrapped toy to the Annual Toy Drive; donation bins will be available at the Holiday Tree Market at The Yard on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 8.

“Suffolk Downs is a place for people to gather, have fun, and enjoy the neighborhood we’re building,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “As we continue construction, we’ve looked for creative ways to utilize and open parcels to the community for enjoyment. We look forward to welcoming Amaya residents and members of the greater Revere community to The Yard, where everyone can experience a lively space to connect, relax, and celebrate all that Suffolk Downs’ Beachmont Square neighborhood has to offer.”