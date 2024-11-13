News Briefs

City Expands Language Accessibility with New Interpretation Request Timeline

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are proud to announce a significant enhancement to language accessibility for Revere’s Spanish-speaking residents. Effective immediately, residents may request Spanish interpretation services for City Council, subcommittee, board, and commission meetings with a notice of 48 “business” hours. This is a key initiative in the City’s Language Access Plan, which aims to create greater inclusivity and engagement across the community.

“Breaking down language barriers is crucial to ensuring every resident feels welcome and empowered to participate in local government,” stated Mayor Patrick Keefe. “This new policy reflects our commitment to building a more inclusive Revere where all voices can be heard.”

Steven Morabito, the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, added, “This policy marks a critical step in implementing our Language Access Plan, providing residents with essential support in public meetings. It’s part of our ongoing effort to make sure city services are accessible to all.”

To request interpretation services for City Council, subcommittee, board, and commission meetings, please email [email protected] with at least 48 business hours’ notice.

NSCS Seeks Volunteers for Human Rights Advisory Board

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS), a nonprofit organization that supports adults, children and families across the lifespan who are coping with behavioral health, substance use disorders and/or developmental disabilities, is seeking volunteers to serve on its Human Rights Committee Advisory Board. The board, which meets virtually 6 times per year and conducts one site visit per month, helps ensure that NSCS programs promote and protect the rights of all people receiving services from the organization. NSCS serves Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Charlestown, Winthrop and more. NSCS seeks volunteers with the following experience: psychiatric physician or nurse; lawyer or paralegal; clinician; self-advocate/lived experience; family member of person served. For more information, please call 617-912-7716 or email [email protected]. Learn about NSCS at northsuffolk.org.