Letters to the Editor

Supports Revere teachers

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Revere Teachers. I know this letter will raise eyebrows as though I am not appreciative of a District that always treated me personally well. I am very appreciative but the truth is the Revere Teachers have been underpaid for a while now. As a retired Revere teacher, I feel that I can speak to the work ethic and quality of the Revere teachers.

They continually go beyond job scope and embrace all of the students in the Revere District. I have worked with committed teachers both at the middle school and high school level who challenge their students, care about them, and care about forming relationships with their students who seek teachers who stick around. For years now, their salary has not been in line with other neighboring districts and yet they taught full course loads and maintained the highest of standards within their classrooms.

After Covid, they did not receive the larger percentages that other districts did, and still they taught. The district changes became more pronounced, EL enrollment surged, the high school enrollment surged way beyond anything the building was built to safely hold, making the classrooms and hallway challenges even greater, and yet they taught with percentages as low as two percent while neighboring communities received much higher. They had limited resources to meet the challenges in the district, increasing class sizes at all levels, and yet they taught and taught more.

Non-classroom positions and administration positions were added while money was not made available for their salary percentage increase to fall within other districts who faced only some of these same challenges, and yet, the state gave Revere more money than many of those neighboring districts. In my view, the current proposal is just” catch up pay” for these overworked and underpaid teachers. Their request for higher percentages is not unreasonable!

When will it be their turn for a fair percentage? They have kids to raise, families to feed – like the rest of us. Just like any other profession, if you want quality employees who stay in their professional position, you have to listen to their concerns and appreciate them by paying for this.

Do You, Revere?

Lucy A. Giorgio-Pirkey

On Contract Negotiations

Dear Editor,

As a 44 year RPS teacher and former union president, I am all too familiar with the mechanics and pitfall of contract negotiations. RPS teachers continue to demonstrate knowledge, dedication and compassion which are the hallmark of their craft. They equip our children with the skills set to be successful both academically and socially in their future endeavors. In order to continue their mission/vision of excellence, they need the following:

1. A fair and just living wage with built in salary structure to reward longevity and appropriate compensation for their continued professional improvement ( i.e. Masters, C.A.G.S).

2. Assurances of a safe working environment, accompanied by built in and sustainable measures to assure a safe learning community for teachers and students alike.

3. Most importantly…from Central Office.. teachers (and all support personal) deserve recognition and appreciation for their professionalism and dedication to the students of Revere.

Negotiations need not be contentious and protracted. Recognize the value and dedication of our educators in creating and maintaining a model of excellence for our schools and the City of Revere.

Respectfully submitted

Susan Lanza

Former RPS teacher and RTA president

A Letter from Revere Teachers

Dear Editor,

Revere educators are fighting for the schools our students deserve, and we urgently need the community’s support to make this a reality.

After 11 bargaining sessions, the Revere School Committee still refuses to address key issues that impact our students and educators every day:

Competitive salaries: Revere educator pay hasn’t kept pace with neighboring districts, fueling a staffing crisis that has forced the District to hire math and science teachers from overseas to fill positions. Our reasonable salary proposal would allow the District to attract and retain high- quality educators that our students need and deserve.

• Parental leave: While private sector workers in Massachusetts have had paid family leave since 2018, Revere educators still face a broken leave system, piecing together sick days and personal days, or taking unpaid leave. Neighboring districts offer parental leave policies of up to

• Eight weeks paid by the district. However, our Revere School Committee is offering one week paid by the district and requiring the use of sick days or forcing educators to go unpaid. No educator should have to choose between starting a family and getting paid.

• Adequate lunch and recess: Elementary students are given just 20 minutes to get and eat lunch. Parents have shared stories that our students allegedly return home hungry at the end of the day with full lunch boxes because they do not have adequate time to eat. Revere’s youngest learners deserve a school environment that addresses their physical and emotional well-being, and these measures would help ensure a positive learning environment for all children.

The School Committee has outright rejected many other proposals including school safety measures, educator autonomy, caseloads and caps, and class size regulations.

We’re fighting for safe, supportive, fully staffed schools that give our students the quality education they deserve.

We look forward to addressing the issues in our schools in alliance with all stakeholders. The RTA is asking the community to come stand with their educators at a Community Rally at Revere City Hall on November 18 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. Together, we can build the schools our students need.

Sincerely,

Revere Teachers

Association Bargaining Committee