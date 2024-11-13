ConsComm Gives Green Light to Tech Warehouse on Lee Burbank Highway

By Journal Staff

The Revere Conservation Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, November 6, in the City Council Chambers. Chair Nicholas Rudolph and fellow members Brian Averback, Bernardo Sepulveda, Wilson Correa, Amelia Viscay, and Thomas Carleton were on hand for the session.

The first matter was a request for a Notice of Intent (NOI) from Marcia Lenta of 630 Revere Beach Boulevard to construct an addition onto her single-family home.

The commission had taken up the request at its meeting in October, but had been unable to take a vote on the NOI because the city had not received a file number from the Mass. DEP (which is a statutory requirement) in time for the October meeting.

The property is on land subject to coastal storm flowage and within the 100-year flood plain, as well as within the buffer zone of the saltmarsh in the rear.

Rick Salvo from Engineering Alliance, LLC, had explained the scope of the project to the commissioners at the October meeting and appeared again at last week’s meeting.

He said that the owner previously had performed work under the auspices of the ConsComm for grading the backyard in order to correct drainage problems. The new addition will consist of a garage, an office space, a mud room, and a handicap ramp, a project that already has been approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, which imposed the condition of a six-foot privacy fence along a neighbor’s property.

Salvo said there will be flow-through foundations for the additions that will exceed both the building code and FEMA requirements.

There were no opponents and there were no questions from the commissioners, who unanimously approved issuing the NOI.

The next matter was a request for an NOI from Reginaldo Da Costa, 20 Henry St. (which is located in Beachmont between Dolphin and George Aves.), to renovate his backyard and driveway by installing permeable pavers. Mr. Da Costa appeared on his own behalf and explained the scope of the project to the commissioners, some of whom had walked the property prior to the meeting. Rudolph noted that the project also will include a French drain.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved issuing the NOI.

The next item on the agenda was a request for an NOI from Revere MA Owner LLC, 49 and 51 Lee Burbank Highway, for the construction of a technology warehouse with site improvements to be known as Trident Logistics Center Phase 2 on the site of the former Global Petroleum oil storage complex.

Chris Roller of Saracen Properties represented the applicant, as did Scott Morrison, a Wetlands Scientist with VHB, an engineering firm based in Watertown.

The existing site consists of 26.5 acres on Lee Burbank Highway (Route 1A) that contains bulk petroleum storage tanks, along with piping, related infrastructure, and access driveways. The surface area has been fully disturbed with either pavement or gravel. There are no natural buffer areas or landscaping and is on land subject to coastal storm flowage.

The proposal calls for a 267,600 sq. ft. technology warehousing building with perimeter controls and inlet protection, loading docks, parking, access driveways, and utility improvements. There will be a new stormwater management and treatment system that will be pumped across the highway to be discharged into the existing Chelsea Creek outfall. There will be 3.5 acres of added landscape area, a restored wetland buffer area, and site frontage. The expected project completion date is set for early 2027, with demolition starting within a month. The commissioners unanimously approved issuing the NOI.

The same applicant presented another request for an NOI for the Global property across the highway, encompampassing 96, 140, 186, and 186A Lee Burbank Highway, for the proposed demolition of existing buildings and associated site work. This is a 10-acre site with a petroleum distribution terminal, a warehouse building, piping, related infrastructure, and access driveways. This property also is “fully disturbed” with paved and compacted gravel surfaces.

Morrison explained that the goal of the project is to make this property, which lies between the highway and Chelsea Creek and which also is subject to coastal storm flowage, “pad-ready” for future development.

After a brief discussion with the commissioners about erosion controls, in which the applicant confirmed that the project will comply with all regulations “to a T,” the commissioners unanimously approved the issuance of the NOI.