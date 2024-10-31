Street Dedicated in Honor of John Previte, Founder of Previte’s Market

Cary Shuman Photos

The City of Revere named a local street in honor of John Previte, founder of the popular Beachmont store, Previte’s Market, during a dedication ceremony Saturday at Kimmerle Park

The new street, Previte Way, was formerly Unity Avenue.

Longtime Revere resident Bruce Singer, who launched the effort to recognize Mr. Previte’s loyalty, support, and generosity to his customers with the naming of a street in his honor, was the master of ceremonies. Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna co-chaired the event.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, former councilor-at-large Gerry Visconti (who introduced the motion to the City Council) former Ward 1 councilor Rita Singer (Bruce Singer’s mother)

“When we talk about some of the history of Revere and a lot of the history of small towns, there was always that market that everyone knew, there was always that market that people gathered – they may have drunk coffee, bought lottery tickets, got their sandwiches or their belongings for the week, but there was always that one market that stood out to support their neighbors and friends, even in tough times,” said Keefe. “I can’t think of a more dignified name [to change the street from Unity Avenue to Previte Way]. When you talk about the Previte family, it was exactly that – they unified this neighborhood.”

“Previte’s Market was my very first job,” said Visconti, one of several former store employees honoring Mr. Previte and his family at the ceremony.

Councilor McKenna said the Previte family was generous to her family during its ownership of the store during her childhood. She also credited the family for hiring numerous teenagers to work in positions at the store. McKenna said she, in fact, worked at the store stocking shelves.

“This dedication to a family that was instrumental to the Beachmont neighborhood is a wonderful tribute to their generosity and kindness,” said McKenna. “This street dedication is a reminder for all the people still living in Beacmont of the huge impact you and your family had on this community.”

Bruce Singer, who rose to the momentous occasion with his kind and articulate presiding over the tribute to his friend and neighbor, said, “Johnny Previte – do I have to say anything more? The Wizard of Oz once said, ‘it’s not how much you love, it’s how much you are loved.’’’

“He’s the classiest, iconic, generous, standup, honest, salt-of-the earth, family-loving patriarch – Johnny, they should have named the block after you,” Singer told the large gathering. “It’s on to Previte Way.”