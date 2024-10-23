Scholastic hosts United States of Readers Literacy event in Revere

Program launch, provides book choice and access for 10,000 Title I students in Revere and beyond

Special to the Journal

Students at Revere Public Elementary Schools got a big surprise last week as award-winning children’s author Jerry Pollotta stopped by several Revere schools to help launch Scholastic’s “United States of Readers” program.

Revere was one of five school districts in the Commonwealth chosen to pilot the new program—a first-of-its-kind literacy program—that will provide access to books for 10,000 Pre-K-8 grade students attending Title I schools in Revere, Quincy, Holyoke, Framingham, and the Southern Berkshires.

Pallotta, a Massachusetts native and award-winning author of the Scholastic book series ”Who Would Win,” took Revere students through his process of writing books, signed autographs, and distributed special edition copies of “Who Would Win: Lobster vs. Crab” in recognition of the program launch in the Commonwealth.

“One day I thought of writing books,” he told Revere students. “I was reading to my kids, and I thought, “I want to write books full of information so kids could learn a lot of different facts.” Later on in life, I thought of the “Who Would Win” books. Kids, I’ll tell you a secret. I meet other authors all the time, and do you know what I learned, they all love to read. I hope all you kids love to read because reading will help you to become lifelong learners.”

Pallotta also shared his connection with Revere.

“My great-grandparents lived in Revere,” said Pallotta. “And if you go to St. Anthony’s Church and look at the names on the altar, my great-grandparents’ names are there, and my uncle was the church’s pastor for 40 years.”

According to research from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, over 90% of children reported that their favorite books, and the ones they are more likely to finish, are the ones they pick out themselves. The United States of Readers program features a curated selection of grade-level appropriate books from which students can choose two books, five times a year, for a total of ten books at no cost to families to add to their at-home libraries.

In addition, teachers at the participating schools will receive 25 books for their classroom library, further expanding book choice and access for the entire school community. This program comes at a time when students need literacy support most. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) report, only 14% of students reported regularly reading for fun, and millions of students are reading below grade level and overall scores are declining—underscoring a national crisis in student literacy.

“On behalf of our students, teachers, and families, we are thrilled to welcome Scholastic’s United States of Readers to Revere,” said Dr. Dianne Kelly, Superintendent of Revere Public Schools. “This innovative literacy program will enrich our students’ learning experience by choosing their own books to read and call their own. We sincerely thank our public officials, especially our Revere delegation, who delivered the funding for this program and look forward to getting started.”

Scholastic’s Chief Impact Officer, Judy Newman, said year after year, literacy assessments capture how our schools cannot bridge the literacy gaps on their own.

“The mission of the United States of Readers program is for every child to choose and own their books and experience the joy of reading,” she said. “We are thrilled to kick off the program in Massachusetts, and we hope these districts will be a model for others across the country, so every child can reap the benefits of choosing their own books and the joy of reading.”

Governor Maura Healey, who participated in Read Across America last year at the Whelan School, added that increasing access to books and empowering students is a win for everyone—students, teachers, and families.

“Our administration is pleased to support the United States of Readers program as part of our ongoing efforts to increase literacy and education in every corner of Massachusetts,” she said.

At the event, which kicked off at the Staff Sergeant Hill School, Representative Jessica Ann Giannino said that she is a proud product of the Revere public school system and is excited to welcome the United States of Readers program to our district.

“I’ve seen firsthand the impact that dedicated public officials and passionate advocates can have, and this new literacy initiative will transform the lives of our students,” said Giannino. “When you can read, the possibilities are endless. We look forward to seeing Revere students discover new books, explore new subjects, and broaden their horizons through reading.”

Representative Jeffrey Turco added that the United States of Readers program is an opportunity for Revere students to select their own books to read for fun, which is an important step to ensure more equal education opportunities, regardless of background or socio-economic group.

“We appreciate Scholastic’s efforts and look forward to enriching our classrooms through access to more books,” he said.

The United States of Readers program, founded by Scholastic and co-created with classroom teachers, aims to bridge the gap of literacy and book inequity, specifically in Title I schools and rural areas where students have little or no opportunity to choose books they are motivated to read, and build their home libraries.

The program is supported through federal and state funding and private philanthropic contributions. Initial state funding was allocated by the State Legislature in the Fiscal Year (FY 25) budget. It was designated for the highest-need Title I schools (Revere, Quincy, Holyoke, and Framingham), and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District funded their program through a rural aid grant. Ultimately, the goal is to expand the program to support every Title I school in Massachusetts and throughout the United States.

This Massachusetts launch follows Scholastic’s two-year pilot program, which began in 2021 and was funded by bestselling author James Patterson. The pilot program served 45,000 students in 2,200 classrooms in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and D.C.

“Our research shows a clear and compelling trend that through the United States of Readers program, students become more confident as readers, develop positive associations with books, and feel a sense of equity with their peers by having books in common,” Newman concluded. “Every teacher surveyed in the pilot said the program directly contributed to their success in the classroom. We know the United States of Readers program has the potential to unlock improved literacy, confidence, and positive momentum for children at school and at home, especially with support from our schools and public officials.” In the coming weeks, additional United States of Readers events will be held at Holyoke, the Southern Berkshires, and Framingham.