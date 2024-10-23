News Briefs

Hometown Author Dianne C. Braley to Host Book Launch at Mission Beach House

Revere Beach – Local author and proud Revere native Dianne C. Braley will be celebrating the launch of her award-winning novel, The Summer Before, with a special event at Mission Beach House on October 26th at 5 PM.

The Summer Before is a powerful exploration of friendship, betrayal, and the difficult path to healing after trauma. The novel tells the story of Madeline and Summer, two friends as close as sisters, whose bond is tested by the revelation of a long-hidden secret of abuse. Praised for its emotional depth and authenticity, Braley’s novel has captivated readers, earning her the prestigious NYC Big Book Award for New Adult Fiction. Comparisons have been drawn to My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell, and Braley has been dubbed “The Dark Elin Hilderbrand” for her ability to weave complex, compelling narratives set against evocative backdrops.

This is a special opportunity for the community to meet Braley, hear about her inspiration, and get a signed copy of The Summer Before. Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate a hometown talent and enjoy an inspiring evening at Revere Beach

Boston-Area Lanlord Arraigned on Pandemic Relief Fraud Charges

A landlord with properties in East Boston, Chelsea and Revere was arraigned on charges related to fraudulent applications for pandemic-era housing relief in Suffolk Superior Court on October 17, 2024.

Steven Stoico is charged with 3 counts of Larceny Over $1,200, 4 counts of Attempt to Commit Larceny Over $1,200, and 1 count of Solicitation to Commit Larceny Over $1,200 for allegedly filing seven false applications for rental assistance during the pandemic. Three of the seven fraudulent applications were granted allegedly resulting in payments of $95,400 to Stoico. The remaining four applications that sought $136,200 in rental assistance were denied.

“I want to thank Attorney General Campbell’s team and the OIG investigative team for pursuing this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “Given the high cost of housing, misuse of rental assistance, as alleged in this case, is egregious. Therefore, it is imperative that people who abuse these government resources are held accountable.”

The Office of the Inspector General investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.