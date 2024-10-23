City Elections Department Acknowledged for Exceeding Statewide Average for Handling Mail-in Ballots

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere is proud to announce that the Elections Department has surpassed expectations in its handling of the mail-in ballot process, demonstrating exceptional efficiency and dedication to ensuring voter participation and election integrity. As of today, 99.24% of requested mail-in ballots (5,729 of 5,773) have been successfully mailed out to voters, far exceeding the statewide average of 83.0%. The Elections Department received recognition from the Secretary of the Commonwealth for their hard work.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our Elections Department,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “Ensuring that every voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process is a top priority, and these results show our commitment to that mission.”

“I’m pleased that the Secretary of the Commonwealth has recognized the hard work of the Revere Election Department. The team is ensuring a timely and accurate early vote by mail process,” commented Elections Commissioner, Paul J. Fahey.

The deadline to register to vote or submit voter registration changes for this election is Saturday, October 26, 2024. Residents with any questions about the mail-in ballot process are encouraged to contact the Elections Department directly by dialing 3-1-1, or emailing [email protected].