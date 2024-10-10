Obituaries 10-09-2024

Josephine Yolanda Morrissey She was a beacon of love, laughter and life Josephine Yolanda Morrissey, born on November 26, 1931, In Revere, MA, was a beacon of love, laughter, and life. She remained a loyal member of St Anthony’s in Revere regularly enjoying Mass and bingo. Her infectious energy, shared generously with all those she met, was as vibrant as the neon lights of the casinos she so loved to visit. She embodied the spirit of the quote, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” And in her 92 years, Josephine created countless breathtaking moments for her loved ones. She worked many years for the New England Telephone Company and as an accomplished bookkeeper for many different businesses. Her favorite job was doing the books for her good friend Ed Doherty’s various car washes. It was outside the office where Josephine truly shined. She had a remarkable ability to illuminate the ordinary, turning a simple family dinner into a cherished memory. Her love for her friends and family especially her grandchildren was a shining testament to her capacity for love. Josephine is survived by her brother Vinny Quasarano and his wife Audrey of San Diego, Ca., her sons and their wives, Michael and Michele Balian, Martin and Barbara O’Brien, all of Winthrop, Massachusetts. Her grandchildren Nicole Dilger and her husband Tyler of Winthrop, Jianna Balian of Winthrop and Stephanie Dulsky and her husband Jack of San Francisco, Ca. and her great grandson Lucas Mason of Winthrop. She is also survived by an extraordinary number of nieces and nephews. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose influence will forever be felt in the lives she touched. Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Diego and Pasqua Quasarano, both immigrants from Italy. She also suffered the loss of her only grandson Michael Balian. Almost all of her brothers and sisters preceded her, Mary Attenasio and her husband Vincent, Polly Scaramozza and her husband Rudy, Leo Quasarano and his wife Anna, Rose Imbriano and her husband Pat, Annie Hose, Frank Quasarano and his wife Dolly, Vita Quasarano, Netta Palermo and her husband Paul, Theresa Ventullo and her surviving husband Jimmy. In the words of Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Josephine’s warmth, vivacious spirit, and fun-loving energy will remain etched in our hearts and memories. A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 9-11AM at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons funeral Home 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden, MA. We invite you to share your favorite memories and photos of Josephine on her memorial page. Let’s celebrate her life, honor her legacy, and help her love continue to touch the lives of all those she knew. In lieu of Flowers the family has requested donations be made to United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or via website www.umdf.org. Justin Paul Capodilupo Retired Revere School History Dept. Head and Assistant High School Football Coach Justin Paul Capodilupo, born in Boston’s North End on February 13, 1930, passed away peacefully at home, on October 4, 2024. Justin was the cherished son of the late Peter and Concetta Capodilupo and was also the devoted husband of the late Marie (Connolly) Capodilupo. He was also predeceased by his siblings: Fred Capodilupo, Mary Foti, Dolly DiRico and Linda Capodilupo; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Jeanette Foley, Jackie Grenda and Thomas Connolly, all of whom he loved dearly and looked in on often. He is survived by his stepchildren, Terrance and Kathleen Connolly and his granddaughter, Shannon Connolly; nieces and nephews (and their significant others) Giustino Capodilupo, George Foti, Anita White, Vincent DiRico, Sandra Foti, Paul DiRico, along with many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Justin was an educator retired from the Revere Public school system as head of the History Department, where he also enjoyed many years as an assistant Football Coach to the RHS Patriots football team, a true passion of his. In recognition of his abilities on the football field, where he played in both high school and college, he was named to the All-Vermont team in 1951. After graduating from St. Michael’s College (where he remained a loyal alum) he went on to receive his master’s in education degree from Boston University. After graduation, Justin joined the Army and served his country proudly during the Korean War, where he received an award for his meritorious service. In addition to being a dedicated and loyal husband and family man, Justin enjoyed playing golf, walking the beach and football. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Parish, 250 Revere Street, Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Patrick J. Catino OSHA Retiree known for his intellect and wit Patrick J. Catino, 78, passed away on October 2, 2024. Born and raised in Revere, he resided in Duxbury for the past thirty years. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred J. and Rose (Scimone) Catino. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate of forty-four years, Janet, his dear sisters-in-law, Susan Hamilton and her husband, James of Plymouth, Paula Kelleher of Marstons Mills and Karen Moriarty and her husband, Richard of Plymouth, as well as several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Pat graduated from Tufts University in 1968 with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. Subsequently, he worked for the federal government for nearly forty years, primarily with OSHA. Before his retirement in 2007, Pat served as Assistant Area Administrator, which included leading the team of compliance officers active in two large projects, the Boston Harbor Cleanup and the Big Dig. Known for his intellect and wit, Pat loved most cooking and barbequing for family and friends and always made sure no one ever went home hungry. He enjoyed his retirement years traveling with Janet and spending winters in Florida walking his beloved dogs on the beaches. Visitation will be held at Shepherds Funeral Home in Kingston on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or http://www.mspca.org.