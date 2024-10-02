Council wants Updates on Squire Road Projects

City Councillors are pushing for updates on the status of two Squire Road construction projects.

At last week’s meeting, Council President Anthony Cogliandro and Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley introduced a motion asking that the owner of the hotel planned for 125 Squire Road appear before the council and address why it seems like construction has not progressed on the site.

Kelley and Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino introduced a similar motion regarding the proposed Popeye’s restaurant project at 304 Squire Road.

“A number of residents contacted me that they were concerned that the construction (at 125 Squire Road), has not been progressing,” said Kelley. “It doesn’t look like it is, and I just want to be cautious of having blighted properties around the city and making sure that’s not happening. So if we could get an update to what the construction schedule looks like, I think that would be helpful.”

Cogliandro thanked Kelley for putting him on the motion and agreed that the city needs an update on the property.

Kelley said the situation is similar at the Popeye’s site at 304 Squire Road, where a special permit was granted several years ago, but no work seems to be taking place.

“It seems like the only thing we have is the shell of the business,” said Kelley. “I did receive a construction schedule which doesn’t look too promising. I’ve heard a number of times that this restaurant was going to be ready and opening on several different occasions, but it never seemed to come to fruition.”

She said the site has not been maintained and it is becoming an eyesore.

“It seems like the Popeye’s is at a standstill over there, construction is halted and the lot appears to be abandoned,” said Giannino. “We should call them back in here to answer to what is going on with it.”

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III said he has also received a number of comments and questions from residents about the status of the property.