HYM Investment Group, National Real Estate Advisors, Cathexis, and the City of Revere Celebrate Grand Opening of Amaya at Suffolk Downs

First residential building

to deliver at Suffolk Downs brings 475-units and 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail to Beachmont Square

Special to the Journal

The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”), alongside leaders from National Real Estate Advisors (“National”), Cathexis, Ullico, and the City of Revere celebrated the grand opening of Amaya, the first residential building to deliver at Suffolk Downs. The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration underscore Amaya’s remarkable success and strong leasing momentum achieved since first move-ins began in June 2024. Amaya brings 475-units of housing, over 34,000 square feet of state-of-the-art amenities and 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail space to the Beachmont Square neighborhood. The Suffolk Downs Master Site will deliver 10,000 units of housing upon completion.

Today’s official grand opening ceremony featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and speaking program of local elected officials including Mayor of Revere Patrick M. Keefe, Jr. and Revere Ward One City Councilor Joanne McKenna, as well as representatives from HYM, National and Ullico. The event showcased performances by Veronica Robles Cultural Center’s all female mariachi band, local catering from La Hacienda, brews from new Suffolk Downs retailer Twisted Fate as well as a signature Amayarita cocktail.

475-units are located adjacent to the Beachmont Square Blue Line MBTA Station, providing easy access to Downtown Boston and the Logan Airport by subway. With units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, Amaya, managed by Bozzuto, offers its residents high-quality amenities including a 3,000 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center, two outdoor courtyards which include a swimming pool, a pizza oven, grilling stations and an outdoor Shred Shed, as well as convenient lounge areas with work-from-home spaces, pet-friendly living options and an in-building parking garage.

Amaya includes 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail space being leased by BLACKLINE Retail Group, and anchored by Twisted Fate Brewing, a Massachusetts-based, family-and-majority-female-owned nanobrewery, recently announced as Amaya’s first retail tenant. With the addition of Twisted Fate and additional retailers, Amaya’s residents will enjoy access to a diverse array of food and beverage and lifestyle options.

Residents of Amaya are connected to a lively community hub of neighborhood retail, open space and civic spaces within Beachmont Square, the 1.7M square feet, vibrant mixed-use neighborhood serving as a gateway to all of Suffolk Downs. With nearby access to The Track at Suffolk Downs, including The Dog Park, community events, and concerts hosted at The Stage at Suffolk Downs, residents are in close proximity to the best of Suffolk Downs.

“With the grand opening of Amaya, we are celebrating the realization of the vision of Suffolk Downs, and we’re excited to officially deliver the first residential building to the site,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “Amaya represents a milestone in the vibrant, dynamic community of Beachmont Square. From modern residences with extensive amenities and lively retail offerings, Amaya exemplifies high-quality living, and we look forward to celebrating with residents and guests alike at today’s grand opening.”

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of this landmark residential development and welcome future residents to the thriving community of Beachmont Square,” said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. “Amaya exemplifies National’s dedication to investing in sustainable assets that not only aim to deliver strong returns to our clients, but create integrated communities.”

“As the only labor-owned financial services company, we are thrilled to invest in a proud-union city like Boston,” said Brian J. Hale, CEO and President of Ullico Inc. “This project is another example of investing Labor’s capital to bolster the local Boston economy with good, family-sustaining union jobs.”

“The Suffolk Downs development represents a transformative opportunity for Revere and its surroundings: It is a signal towards the growth and ambition we have chosen to embrace. When we look at Amaya, we see the first steps toward creating a dynamic community hub that is both accessible and inclusive: It is a vision that serves all of us,” said Mayor of Revere Patrick J. Keefe.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Amaya today, and excited by the strong leasing momentum we’ve seen thus far,” said General Manager Jennifer Soto of Bozzuto. “With thoughtfully designed spaces, top-tier amenities and a deep connection to the vibrant Beachmont Square neighborhood, Amaya has quickly become a place where residents feel a true sense of community.”

For more information on Amaya, please visit liveamaya.com or visit Amaya’s Instagram (@liveamaya) or Facebook pages.