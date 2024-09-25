Obituaries 09-25-2024

Domenic J. “Donny” Palermo, Jr.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, September 25th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Domenic J. “Donny” Palermo, Jr. who died at his home, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family, on Friday, September 20th following an 11-year battle with Multiple Myeloma and Leukemia. He was 73 years old. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Donny was born on May 27, 1951 in Revere to his parents, Domenic and Mary (LePore) Palermo. He was raised in Revere, educated in Revere Public Schools and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1969.

Donny was a multi-talented person when it came to working with his hands. He possessed an innate ability to repair anything. He was able to do carpentry work, plumbing, electrical and, of course, mechanical work is what he excelled at. He worked as an Auto Parts Manager for numerous agencies in Southern New Hampshire as well as here in Massachusetts on the Lynnway in Lynn. He loved what he did and enjoyed the company of his coworkers.

Donny married his wife, Diane on August 27, 1978. He and his wife lived in Revere, raising their family until moving to their new home in Saugus 20 years ago. Donny cherished his family more than anything else.

He was also a very religious man and had a strong connection to God. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going on many fishing adventures throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was the beloved husband of 46 years of Diane M. (Wilson) Palermo of Saugus; the loving father of Rhonda Palermo, Melisa Kane and Renea Kane, all of Saugus; the cherished grandfather of Jonathan Palermo and Isabella Palermo, also of Saugus; the devoted son of the late Domenic J. Palermo, Sr. and Mary D. (LePore) Palermo and is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Nathaniel S. “Dan” Maniff

Retired Revere Chief Fire Inspector

Nathaniel S. Maniff passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 17, 2024.

Born in Boston on June 11, 1952, Dan, as he was affectionately known, grew up in the city of Revere, where he spent the majority of his life. After receiving his primary education through the Revere Public School system, he graduated with an associate’s degree in Fire Science from North Shore Community College. This was a degree he would use during his 30 years of service on the Revere Fire Department, earning the role of Chief Fire Inspector before retiring in 2017.

Dan was a true man of service, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, who showed devotion and passion for his community. Dan left his mark in Revere not only for his work with the fire department, but also as a champion of youth sports, specifically hockey. He served as the president of Revere Youth Hockey and Commissioner of Mass State Selects, both for 10 years. He also was the proud owner and operator of the Kasabuski Arena where he ran the NS Wings Hockey Program.

The only thing to which he was more devoted than to the fire department and hockey was his family. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and cousin, he was loyal, incredibly generous and unconditionally loving to his family who will all miss him dearly.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Judy, his three children: Jennifer and her husband, Michael Messier, Sarah and her husband, Mark Chancy, and Jonathan and his wife, Francesca Maniff; grandchildren: Ryan, Camdyn and Jordyn Messier, Connor Chancy and Mia and Max Maniff, and siblings: Raymond and his wife, Patricia and Karen Maniff. He will be welcomed into heaven by his beloved daughter, Lauren and cherished father, Albert.

A Funeral Service was conducted on Monday, September 23rd in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals with Military Honors and interment following in Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett.

Donations in his memory may be made to the MSPCA at Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970.

Joan Mucci

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Joan Mucci (nee MacKenzie) on September 18, 2024. Born on December 21, 1942 in Everett, Joan remained a proud resident of her home state, living most of her life in Revere. She was a beacon of warmth and steadfast love, a woman of extraordinary character who embodied the qualities of being thoughtful, loving, supportive, and courageous.

Joan was a devoted homemaker, creating a nurturing environment for her family and friends. In her own home, she gathered those she loved and turned the ordinary into the extraordinary. She was a talented craftswoman, an expert at sewing, a savvy shopper, and a phenomenal cook. Joan’s home was filled with the tantalizing aroma of her cooking and the comforting hum of her sewing machine. Her unmatched care and dedication were a testament to her love for her family and friends. As Albert Schweitzer said, “The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve.” Joan found her happiness in serving those she loved and left an indelible mark on every life she touched.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, son, G. Christopher, her father, Christopher MacKenzie, mother, Alice MacKenzie and sister, Jane Todd, Joan leaves behind a family who adores her. She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Sharon, her sister, Phyllis Gravina, her grandchildren, Christopher and Emil, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She also leaves her two best friends, Kathy Bennett and Marilyn Mittan, proving that family isn’t just about blood relations, but also about the bonds we choose to create.

Joan Mucci’s life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and courage. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of everyone she knew. Please join us in celebrating Joan’s life by sharing your memories and uploading your favorite photos of her on the memorial page. Your stories and photos will serve as a comforting reminder of the thoughtful, loving, supportive, and courageous woman we were lucky to have in our lives.

A Visitation for Joan will be held on Friday, September 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment will be held privately.