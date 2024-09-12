Whittier Tech overtakes Revere in second half, 44-28

The Revere High School football led by two points at the half, but a potent Whittier Tech offense took control in the second half and dealt the Patriots a 44-28 defeat in the season opener Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

A large crowd turned out for the game that featured a special ceremony honoring the famed 1964 RHS football teams.

Quarterback Danny Hou was sensational at times in the game, completing three touchdown passes, including a 42-yard jump pass to Geo Woodard.

“That was Patrick Mahomes-esque,” aptly stated Mayor Patrick Keefe on the Revere TV broadcast of the game.

All told, Hou finished with 160 yards passing and 120 yards passing.

Yousef Benhamou rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Freshman Reda Atoui had an interception in the game in his varsity debut. Reda is the brother of former RHS football standout Abbas Atoui.

Woodward caught two touchdown passes and also recovered an onside kick on a well-executed boot by Ayoub Gliel. Woodard’s 37-yard TD reception with 5:55 left in the game helped cut the lead to 44-28, but Whittier’s running game denied Revere another possession.

“We had the lead at the half, but we couldn’t hold it,” said Cicatelli. “Whittier is a very physical football team. We need to clean up some of our mistakes. We just unraveled in the second half.”

Revere has a bye week and returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 19 against Masconomet Regional at Harry Della Russo Stadium.