RHS Sports

RHS boys soccer opens with 3-1 victory

The Revere High boys soccer team opened its season on the right foot with a 3-1 triumph at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Thursday afternoon.

Leading the way for coach Many Lopes’s Patriots were the duo of Revere Santiago Velez (two goals) and Francisco Navarette (one goal, two assists). Saniago scored the first and third RHS goals of the season, with Francisco assisting on both, and Navarette notched the second Revere goal, assisted by Angel Ortez.

The Patriots were scheduled to take on GBL foe Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday) and will host GBL rival Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday). They will make the short trek west on the Revere Beach Parkway next Tuesday to meet GBL opponent Everett.

RHS girls soccer edges Somerville, 2-1

The Revere High girls soccer team gave their new head coach, Ariana Rivera, the best-possible coaching debut with a 2-1 victory over defending Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Thursday on the field at Revere High.

Erika Mejia scored both of the Revere goals in the first half, the first coming on a direct kick after a Somerville handball and then reaching the back of the Lady Highlander net for the eventual game-winner on an unassisted goal.

“Our defense did a tremendous job throughout the whole game, but specifically in the second half after holding Somerville to just one goal in the first half,” said Rivera. “Our goalkeeper, Nisrin Sekkat, made 10 tough saves.

“We hope to see more growth and chemistry between the midfield and our forwards,” Rivera added. “Overall, it was a hard-fought game across the board and a great win against last year’s GBL champs.”

Rivera and her squad will travel to GBL foes Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) They will return home to host GBL rival Everett next Tuesday.

Encouraging signs for RHS field hockey team

Although the Revere High field hockey team dropped its season-opener at Lowell this past week by a score of 6-2, RHS head coach Alexandra Butler saw some encouraging signs from her young team.

“Gemma Stamatopoulos and Danni Randall scored our goals,” said Butler. “Sonia Haily had over 20 saves on net. Ava Morris and Jordan Martelli were a crucial part of our defense, and Ana Kalliavas had amazing offensive plays up the sidelines.

“Though we were sad to take a loss, our team did an incredible job playing together against a very experienced team. We had three players out on the field playing their first field hockey game ever, and they showed so much potential,” Butler added.

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to host Northeast Regional today (Wednesday), Arlington Catholic tomorrow (Thursday), and Methuen on Monday on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will travel to Greater Boston League rival Malden next Wednesday.

RHS volleyball is amidst a busy stretch

The Revere High girls volleyball team is amidst a busy stretch of five matches in 10 days. Coach Emilie Hostetter’s squad took on Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn English this past Monday and will host GBL foe Medford today (Wednesday). The Lady Patriots will entertain non-league opponent Winthrop on Friday and GBL foe Chelsea next Monday before traveling to GBL opponent Malden next Wednesday.

Revere opened its season last week, falling to defending GBL champion Lynn Classical last Wednesday and to non-league opponent Swampscott on Friday. In the Swampscott match, Lea Doucette had seven kills and Basma Sahibi accounted for six kills. Susan Lemus Chavez delivered 13 assists, while Isabella Arroyave served seven aces and Samantha Indorato made 15 digs.

The 2024 edition of the Lady Patriots are led by senior captains Lea Doucette and Hadassa Dias. The other members of the squad are: Samantha Indorato, Basma Sahibi, Isabella Arroyave, Liv Yuong, Susan Lemus Chavez, Samantha Hoyos Tobon, Valery Echavarria, Jade Dang, Farah Habbour, Anna Doucette, Dayana Ortega, Samarah Meristal, Danna Canas, and Shayna Smith.

“I am excited for this upcoming season,” said Hostetter. “Last season was a rebuilding year, as our team only had two returning varsity athletes and it was composed of all sophomores and juniors. This year, the girls have grown in their skills and increased their chemistry of playing together. I am hopeful that we will see their hard work pay off this upcoming season.”