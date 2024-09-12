News Briefs

Revere beach art festival returns this saturday sept. 14

The Revere Beach Partnership is hosting the 7th Annual Revere Beach Art Festival on Saturday, September 14th, 2024.

The festival will be held to showcase local and regional talent and to raise awareness and appreciation of the natural beauty of Revere’s magnificent shoreline. We invite you to join us from 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM to be a part of this special event. This event will be hosted at theb MBTA Plaza at the Wonderland T Station.

Applications will be due on September 1st, 2024.

Acceptance into the Festival will be the sole direction of the Revere Beach Art Festival Committee.

Proceeds from the festival will assist scholarships for students pursuing an education in the arts.

Things to note:

• Vendor fee is $150

• 10’x10’ space, one 8’ table, one chair

• Free entry into the

Live Art Competition for participating vendors

• Electricity is not avail- able

• Please bring your own display materials to show your work. Keep in mind

• that it may be windy along the beach and items must be secured

• An additional application is required to participate in the live art contest

If you would like to learn more about having a tent for your setup, please contact [email protected] for more information

King Richard’s Faire Returns for Its 43rd Season

The 43rd annual King Richard’s Faire, New England’s largest Renaissance festival, will run weekends from August 31 to October 20, 2024, including Monday holidays, at an 80-acre site in Carver, MA. The Faire offers a wide variety of entertainment, including jousting tournaments, acrobats, musicians, and unique attractions like live unicorn rides.

During Fandom in the Kingdom Weekend (September 14-15), attendees can enjoy Harry Potter-themed activities, including all-day Magical House Meetups and a Sorting Hat Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on the King’s Stage, followed by a costume parade to the Tournament Field.

The following weekend, All’s Faire in Love and War (September 21-22), features a Vow Renewal Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and a Viking Tug O’War contest on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on the Tournament Field, with 50 participants max.

For tickets and full event details, visit kingrichardsfaire.net.

Summer Shack Celebrates Sept. Birthdays with Free 1lb Lobster

Summer Shack, located in Back Bay and Allston, is offering a special birthday treat this September at its Boston and Cambridge locations. Guests celebrating a birthday in September can enjoy a complimentary 1lb lobster by showing proof of ID. The offer is valid for dine-in customers from September 1st to September 30th, with no purchase necessary. Reservations are recommended as spots are limited. Gratuity is not included.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Summer Shack’s website at summershackrestaurant.com.

Free Presentation on Sea-Level Rise by MIT Professor Kerry Emanuel IN WINTHROP Local residents are invited to a free presentation by Kerry Emanuel, a meteorology professor at MIT, about the realities of sea-level rise and its potential impacts on homes, budgets, and families. The event will take place on Thursday, September 19, at 6 pm in the Lyceum Room at the EB Newton Building, 45 Pauline Street. The presentation will also include a brief legislative update from the Winthrop chapter of Mothers Out Front. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact [email protected]