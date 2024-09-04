Revere Public Library Introduces New Librarian and Fall Programs

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As summer comes to a close, the Revere Public Library is gearing up for back to school with many new fall programs and introducing a new librarian.

Kim Maniscalco is the new Adult Services Librarian. Kim is a lifelong Revere resident who has an immense amount of passion for the city and community. She chose a career change to bring her love for books and event planning to the library. She started her collegiate career at Endicott College majoring in Hospitality and Event Planning, then transferred to Salem State University where she earned her Bachelor’s double majoring in American Studies and Early Childhood Education. She enrolled in the 4+1 program earning her Masters in Early Education with a 4.0 GPA. By her third week at the library, she has already planned various programs and events for adults, which you can find on our website. She is an avid reader and has great recommendations.

In addition to welcoming Kim to their staff, the RPL is also kicking off their fall programs and events including:

Creative Writing Club – September 5 and 19 at 4:30

Elementary Book Club – September 12 and 25 at 4:30, ages 6-12

Teen/Young Adult Book Club – September 14 from 1:00-2:00, ages 13+

Needle Felting – September 10 at 4:30-6:00, ages 13+

Board Game Night – Second Wednesday of the month starting September 11 from 6:30-7:30, 18 +

Book Club for Adults, starting September 4 at 6:00 – once a month, ages 18+

Fire Cider Workshop – Classic folk remedy that herbalists and kitchen witches have been making for generations that boosts immune systems, wards of colds and flu and an overall tonic for the body. Nora Toomey, Clinical Herbalist of True Bloom community medicine making. Each participant will leave with a pint jar for of Fire Cider, September 25 from 6:00-8:00

Homework Club, Thursdays from 5:00-6:00 – Free wifi, snacks, quiet space and study supplies provided, ages 13 +

Creative Corner Tuesdays 5:00-6:00, ages 13 +

Hummingbird Craft – September 7 at 12:00, ages 6-12

Avocado Craft – September 23 – 3:30, ages 6-12

Make your own Bookmark, September 28th, all day

Story Time, Thursdays from 11:00-12:00, ages 0-5

PlayDoh Club, 9/4, 9/18, 9/25 from 11:00-12:00, ages 2-5

Lego Club September 18 from 3:00-4:00, ages 6-12

Sensory Play, Tuesdays from 11:00-12:00, ages 0-5

Revere residents are also able to get a Library card with an ID and proof of residence. Through the NOBLE Library system, books and periodicals can be borrowed for up to 21 days and videos, CDs, and DVDs for three days. There is an after hours book drop also available near the entrance of the Children’s Library.

In addition to programs and the Noble Library System, the Library offers passes (some offering discounts) for the Boston Children’s Museum, Boston Harbor Island Ferry, Harvard Museum of Natural History, The House of Seven Gables, Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, New England Aquarium, Peabody Essex Museum, USS Constitution Museum

They recently added a Soofa Sign which will keep residents up to date with programs, social media posts, directions, weather, polls and more. All you need to do is scan the QR code when you walk by.

The Library, located at 179 Beach Street, is open Monday-Thursday from 8-7 and Fridays 9-5. For more information about programs and services, you can send an email to [email protected] or visit their website at reverepubliclibrary.org.