City of Revere, the Public Health Department, and SUDHI Hold Candlelight Vigil

Cary Shuman Photos

In honor of Aug. 31 being International Overdose Awareness Day and September being Recovery Month, The City of Revere, the Public Health Department, and SUDHI held a Candlelight Vigil Saturday at Overdose Memorial Park.

Mayor Patrick Keefe began his address by thanking “CarrieAnn Salemme and her entire team for putting this [ceremony] together.”

“This is really special to see the amount of people here,” said Keefe. “We know that for many years our loved ones, our siblings, our friends, some that were lost, were lost alone. Their families didn’t know how to mourn. There was embarrassment. There was shame. They were afraid to share their tragedy and grief with each other. These young men or women, someone’s sister, brother, a child, sometimes died alone. And their families experienced that aloneness themselves, their isolation. And now we have these days where we’re able to remember some of our friends that we lost.

“Just know that there is hope for all of us, there is hope for all of our families, there is hope for all of our loved ones, and there is hope for the people that are here with us today. And we won’t forget them,” concluded Keefe.

Mayor Keefe read a proclamation honoring International Overdose Awareness Day.

CarrieAnn Salemme of the Substance Abuse Disorder and Homeless Initiatives Office (SUDHI) delivered her heartfelt remarks.

“As we gather here tonight in the gentle glow of candlelight, we come together to honor the remarkable individuals who have been taken too soon,” said Salemme. “We would like to especially honor our friend and colleague, Chris Alba, whose dedication to our underserved population has touched countless lives.”

“Let tonight be a reminder that even in the face of profound loss, we have the power to create lasting changed,” continued Salemme. “Let us continue to advocate for those who are in their most vulnerable state and support them with compassion. Let us honor the memories of those who have lost by being the light they once were. As we stand together, let’s pledge to carry their legacy forward. May our action, our words, and our hearts reflect the same commitment to service that Chris embodied so fully. May we never forget the lives that have been lost. May we let them inspire us to work tirelessly to ensure no more lives are claimed to this epidemic.”